100 years agoAfter having tried a total of 13 jury cases since the opening of the present term of court January 8, the jurors in the circuit court have been dismissed by Judge G. W. Phelps. In dismissing them the court informed the jurors that unless something unforeseen should arise they will not be called for further duty.

Included in the 13 cases tried since January 8 were a number of stubbornly fought cases, including the Coates-Slusher case, the Taylor-Kuck libel suit, and the Clark murder trial. Some of the jurors served on all those cases and several other cases in addition.

