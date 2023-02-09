100 years agoAfter having tried a total of 13 jury cases since the opening of the present term of court January 8, the jurors in the circuit court have been dismissed by Judge G. W. Phelps. In dismissing them the court informed the jurors that unless something unforeseen should arise they will not be called for further duty.
Included in the 13 cases tried since January 8 were a number of stubbornly fought cases, including the Coates-Slusher case, the Taylor-Kuck libel suit, and the Clark murder trial. Some of the jurors served on all those cases and several other cases in addition.
The jury in the case of Hughes vs. Matthews brought in a verdict for the defendant after having been out until 2 o’clock this morning. The case was heard in court yesterday.
This morning the last of the 13 cases was disposed of when the case of Umatilla county versus Myra Reeder and others was tried. It was a right of way case and the matter was settled by stipulation, the jury returning a verdict in accord with the stipulations without leaving their seats.
50 years agoThe son of a Cayuse resident is among those missing in the ruins of an Alameda, Calif., apartment house transformed into an inferno in the crash of a Navy jet fighter.
Arlen Dean Hines, 23, the son of Mary J. Hines, was at home with his wife in the apartment house at the time of the crash Wednesday night, the mother reported.
Mrs. Hines said her son’s wife heard him call out when the plane hit. Then the roof fell in. Hines’ wife awoke in the hospital. Initially she was in intensive care, but has been removed from the critical status, Mrs. Hines reported.
Hines, whose birthday was last week, had been in Alameda about a year.
He and his wife were attending automotive school under an Indian relocation program. Hines was in the Army until about two years ago.
The Associated Press reported that searches recovered eight bodies and part of a ninth by late Thursday from the still smoldering rubble of the four-story, 27-unit frame Tahoe Apartments at Alameda, across the bay from San Francisco.
As many as 20 may have died, Alameda Fire Chief Ernest Servente estimated.
25 years agoThe United States is sending up to 3,000 ground trips to Kuwait to bolster its defenses as tensions heighten over the weapons inspection impasse with Iraq.
“The purpose is to ensure the security of Kuwait, It’s to discourage creative thinking on (Saddam Hussein’s) part,” said a senior military official traveling with Defense Secretary William Cohen.
The troops, from Fort Hood, Texas, will arrive over the next 10 days or so, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
They will join 1,500 Army troops who have been using M1-A1 tanks, armored Bradley troop carriers and other vehicles during a scheduled exercise in the desert emirate.
