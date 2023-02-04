100 years ago
Milk drinking in the United States has increased nearly 17 percent during the last ten years, statistics compiled by the Department of Agriculture show. The department declines to state whether prohibition is responsible.
Health departments of 356 cities sent in figures representing more than 32,000,000 people and these show that a daily average of seven-tenths of a pint is consumed for every man, woman and child now, as against six-tenths of a pint ten years ago.
Southern states show a smaller consumption than other sections of the country, particularly New England where it reaches its crest.
Cities of less than 50,000 people use less milk per person than cities of greater size, with the exception of those under 5,000 where milk consumption leads the list, the figures show.
50 years ago
It may be a man’s world but that doesn’t scare Julie Rugg, Athena, a junior at Pendleton High School.
An accomplished snow-mobile racer, she is now entering men’s competition – and winning.
Julie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Rugg, last year was Oregon state champion in the powderpuff division, and was high-point winner in the powderpuff 300 event of the Western Snowmobile Association.
But the challenge of the powderpuff was overshadowed by Julie’s desire to enter the tougher, men’s competition. She reached this goal late in January when she won the men’s competition in the WSA class A race at Nordman, Idaho.
Julie has entered several other men’s competitions.
Her picture appears on the cover of Snowmobiling Magazine, the association’s publication, together with other contestants in a recent race at West Yellowstone.
25 years ago
After hearing representatives from Union and Walla Walla counties discuss how they deal with smoke management, Umatilla County commissioners agreed to look at forming a committee with local producers to help create a smoke management plan.
A series of public hearings had been held in previous months to discuss a draft ordinance that would limit open burning in the county. But instead of having the county determine how to best manage smoke, the commissioners decided to let those most affected by the proposed ordinance decide the details of a smoke management plan.
Commissioner Dennis Doherty told the standing-room-only crowd, “We’re receptive to anything that would make this more workable.”
The draft ordinance specifies that atmospheric conditions had to be right to allow open field burning and the use of burn barrels. Bruning would have been prohibited county-wide when the smoke dispersal level was 1,500 feet above the ground or lower.
Those gathered at Tuesday’s hearing agreed a smoke management plan was needed for the county, but many said a blanket ordinance that determined burn days for the entire county was too rigid.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.