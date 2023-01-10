100 years agoMembers of congress and other officials at Washington have awakened to the fact credit legislation is not sufficient to restore agriculture and that something must be done to allow the farmer to make a profit was stated in a talk before the Rotary club today by W. L. Thompson who recently returned from a trip east.

Mr. Thompson pictured conditions in the east as improved over last year but he expressed uneasiness over the farm situation and pointed out that 46 per cent of the buying power of the country rests with agriculture. He said that it is realized at Washington that some steps must be taken to help in restoring Europe and that the idea at present is to mediate through a commission on financiers, independent of politics.

