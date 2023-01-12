100 years ago

A banquet at which plans are being made to accommodate 300 persons, a public installation of the officers of Damon Lodge No. 4, Knights of Pythians followed by a dance will be given by the Pythians of Pendleton on Monday night, January 29, according to an announcement made today by a member of the committee on arrangements.

