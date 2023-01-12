A banquet at which plans are being made to accommodate 300 persons, a public installation of the officers of Damon Lodge No. 4, Knights of Pythians followed by a dance will be given by the Pythians of Pendleton on Monday night, January 29, according to an announcement made today by a member of the committee on arrangements.
The banquet will be given in the Eagle-Woodman hall at 6:30 o’clock. It will be followed at the K. of P. hall by the public installation of the officers who were recently elected and then dancing and card playing will be enjoyed.
The banquet and dance will be for the benefit of the new Knights of Pythias home which will be paid for by lodges of Washington and Oregon and is to be built at Vancouver.
50 years ago
Freezing rain on top of snow made chains a requirement on many Oregon highways today.
Some schools were closed because of icy roads. In Umatilla County, Umatilla and Hermiston schools were closed.
In Morrow County, Riverside High School at Boardman and A.C. Houghton School at Irrigon were closed.
To the south, where conditions were less severe, schools in Heppner were open.
The Columbia River Gorge reportedly has two inches of roadside snow and heavy ice on the highway all the way from Arlington to Cascade Locks.
Heppner also reported heavy ice and two inches on roadside snow with chains required.
Chains were required between Ukiah and Hilgard and advised at both Meacham and Tollgate.
At Hermiston, Sgt. Robert Rothermel of the state police said there weren’t any serious accidents in the area. He said state police were discouraging all traffic unless absolutely necessary because of the ice-slicked roads.
25 years ago
Thomas Morning Owl is on a quest.
The tribal language program coordinator is determined to preserve the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s three native languages. He has organized weekly native language classes and has solicited the help of tribal elders in translating their native languages, one word at a time.
It’s a unique approach to a time-sensitive task.
Language programs on other reservations have gotten bogged down in what is “the ‘right’ way doing it,” Morning Owl explained. “Here, we don’t dictate it.”
Instead, he invites elders from each of the tribes represented on the reservation to help him on his quest. At least once a week, the dozen or so native speakers gather around a table in the Cay-Um-Wa Education Center crowded with texts, charts and papers to mull over terms and phrases in three languages.
For linguists, it’s a valuable opportunity to record the most authentic interpretations from first-language speakers, while the elders are still alive and able to help.
