100 years ago
When the bridge at Kelso, Wash., went down recently and precipitated many people in to the Cowlitz river to their death, a former Pendletonian was among those who had the unpleasant experience of going with that bridge. He is Richard “Dick” Wilson, for several years shop foreman for the Ellis-Schiller company.
Mr. Wilson is in Pendleton today, and he related some of the details of his narrow escape from death. He was walking across the bridge when it gave way. The span simply slipped down, and the first thing he was aware of, the dirty waters of the Cowlitz were around and then above him.
“I had on a heavy overcoat, and I think that is one reason I got out,” he said in talking about the affair. “The coat spread out on the water and did service as a life preserver. As it began taking up water, however and became heavy, I decided that my best chance would be to get rid of it. I threw up one arm preparatory to putting this decision into effect, and just then a big timber shot past me. I hooked the timber, climbed on top of it, and within a few minutes one of the steam launches that put out from shore immediately picked me up.”
50 years ago
Cutting Boards, Inc., is planning to put its product on the market by next Wednesday.
The only thing unusual about that is CBI is owned and operated by eighth graders in Dave Lennon’s industrial arts class at Helen McCune Junior High School in Pendleton.
The company was started last fall with the issuance of stock to interested students at 41 per share. Alan Stuvland, local stockbroker, explained to the class how to set up the company.
Production of 40 cutting boards of various designs began after election of a company president, vice-president and board of directors. All materials were purchased with funds from the company treasury with the exception of 70 feet of birch lumber acquired on loan from the school shop.
At $2.50 per cutting board on the retail market, each of the company shareholders is anticipating a $7 return on his investment. However, Lennon said most of the students don’t seem to be thinking as much about the profit as they are the production of the boards.
25 years ago
It’s Monday, and Kurt Kinder is driving a 48,000-pound snow scraper.
He’ll drive for 12 hours today, witnessing the rising and setting of the sun.
“I worked the night shift for the last four years, so I’m pretty happy to be on days,” says Kinder, a highway maintenance specialist with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Inside the cab of his snowplow, a 4x4 Autocar, Kinder rides high above the traffic slowly making its way up and down Cabbage HIll. He has made this trip several times today – from Meacham down the hill to Milepost 216 and Arrowhead Truck Plaza. Then he’ll turn around and head back toward Meacham.
If he has time, he’ll continue heading east to Hilgard State Park, west of La Grande. Then it’s back home to Meacham and ODOt’s maintenance shops.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.