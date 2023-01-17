100 years agoFruit growers of the Walla Walla valley have had a very successful year from the organization point of view, according to reports made at the annual meeting of the Milton Fruit Growers Union which was held at Milton yesterday. Fred Bennion attended the session.

During the past year the prune and cherry growers have perfected their organizations, and the co-operative organizations are sufficiently strong now that the private-owned packing plants are performing the function of handling the fruit. The prune growers control 90 per cent of the crop produced in the valley, according to their statements.

