100 years agoFruit growers of the Walla Walla valley have had a very successful year from the organization point of view, according to reports made at the annual meeting of the Milton Fruit Growers Union which was held at Milton yesterday. Fred Bennion attended the session.
During the past year the prune and cherry growers have perfected their organizations, and the co-operative organizations are sufficiently strong now that the private-owned packing plants are performing the function of handling the fruit. The prune growers control 90 per cent of the crop produced in the valley, according to their statements.
The Boise growers used the Wall Walla Valley body as a pattern. Arrangements were entered into standardized packs and stabilized pieces. The same plan has been followed by the cherry growers of Clarkston and Lewiston.
50 years agoJob Bank, the first step towards computerizing the Oregon Employment Service, is being used now in Umatilla County.
Beverly Underwood, placement supervisor for the Pendleton office of the Oregon Employment Division said counselors and interviewees have been becoming accustomed to the new system and are now using the Job Bank to place job seekers with employers.
With the new system Mrs. Underwood said, “We have never before had such rapid access to statewide information” about job availability.
The main element of the Job Bank is a computer located in Salem. Each local employment office each day sends information about job openings and job seekers filing with the employment service.
25 years agoFolks in Umatilla are saying they’ve had enough.
And officer Darla Huxel’s organizational efforts are bearing fruit.
About 60 citizens attended a Neighborhood Watch meeting Thursday night. The main point of the meeting was to find out how many people are interested in getting the program going.
Huxel said one of her main goals is to increase interaction between citizens and the police department. Another is to educate people about how the police and justice systems work.
For example, people can not only help prevent crime if they know how to be alert for and observe certain criminal behavioral patterns, but they can also become more credible witnesses if called upon to testify in a criminal case.
“What we’re looking for is for the people to become the eyes and ears for the police because officers just can’t be everywhere at once,” she said. Police Chief Travis Eynon, who also attended the meeting, said he thinks one of the best things they can do with the program is to teach people how to deter crime.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.