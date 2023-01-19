100 years agoThe associated contractors of Portland are seeking to have a bill passed by the present legislature to amend section 3208 of Oregon Laws, the effect of which would, if passed, prevents any county in the state from doing road work jobs or purchasing machinery or supplies in any amount in excess of $250.00 without first advertising for bids, the work to be let to the lowest bidder.
The present law is so worded as to apply to counties of 50,000 or more population and a present applies in fact only in Multnomah. The proposed amendment would simply strike out the words “In counties of fifty thousand inhabitants,” thus permitting the law to apply to all counties in the state.
H. E. Cross, county judge of Clackamas County, and president of the county judges and commissioners, is leading the fight against the measure.
50 years agoThe 1973 annual meeting of the Pendleton Community Hospital Corp. will go down as one of the longest meetings on record. The meeting began at approximately 7:40 p.m. Thursday and still hasn’t been adjourned.
It’s only a technicality, however, The meeting was recessed before 9 p.m. Thursday.
The problem of adjournment arose while members considered a resolution amending by-laws. One of the by-laws which would be amended specified that 40 members constitute a quorum. Only 25 of the some 2,000 members were present. They all voted for the resolution deleting that requirement.
That wasn’t enough, of course. But when it appeared another meeting would have to be called to achieve the required attendance, attorney Dennis Hachler suggested that the meeting be recessed until a sufficient number of proxy votes be obtained.
25 years agoShe once had the honor of blowing her tenor saxophone in the Tournament of Roses Parade, but come this summer Beth Hall will play her way to a dream – traveling in Europe.
The 1997 Hermiston High School graduate and current Blue Mountain Community College student has been accepted to the Spirit of American National Honor Band’s 1998 performing tour of Europe.
“When I was in sixth grade, the high school band got to go to Europe,” Hall said, explaining how she got her start. “I decided to join band.”
Hall began in sixth grade by learning to play the clarinet. In tenth grade, her band instructor needed an alto saxophone player. Hall stepped up. Before she received her high school diploma, Hall also learned to play the flute, tenor saxophone and piano.
It was during her junior year in high school that Hall learned to play the instrument she will carry to Europe this summer.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.