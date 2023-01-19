100 years agoThe associated contractors of Portland are seeking to have a bill passed by the present legislature to amend section 3208 of Oregon Laws, the effect of which would, if passed, prevents any county in the state from doing road work jobs or purchasing machinery or supplies in any amount in excess of $250.00 without first advertising for bids, the work to be let to the lowest bidder.

The present law is so worded as to apply to counties of 50,000 or more population and a present applies in fact only in Multnomah. The proposed amendment would simply strike out the words “In counties of fifty thousand inhabitants,” thus permitting the law to apply to all counties in the state.

