When sheep men of Oregon go to Spokane tomorrow evening to attend the three-day session of the National Wool Growers’ association there January 24, 25 and 26, they will not be hiding their lights under any bushel. Instead, they intend to speak for Oregon and the annual convention of Oregon growers here January 27-29 in at least three co’ors and large sized types.
Special badges have been provided for the Oregon delegation. The big celluloids are two and one-fourth inches in diameter. At the top is a picture of a wool type ram. Immediately under the ram head is the battle cry of the Round-Up, “Let’er Buck!” In red ink under the motto is the word “Oregon.” Extending across the badge. Then comes a black space provided for writing the name of the delegates, and underneath that the date of the 26th annual convention of wool growers in Pendleton, Jan. 27-29.
50 years ago
An Oregon law adopted in 1971 along with the new criminal code makes it possible from an offender to wipe the slate clean of a conviction for a Class A misdemeanor or a Class C felony.
It was used in Umatilla County for the first time the other day.
“I expect it will be used more as the word gets around,” says Dist. Atty. Jack Olsen.
It applies, for example, to such crimes as possession of narcotics, first degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault without serious injury, and burglary not in a dwelling, among others.
In the Umatilla County case, a person convicted of possession of narcotics used in the new law to expunge the record of the crime.
Sheriff’s and court files on the case were sealed.
The person had good reason to use the law — a teaching job was on the horizon but with that conviction on the books the job likely would go to someone else.
Now, by rights given with the new law, that person can legally declare he has never been convicted of a felony. The crime is deemed never to have occurred, the new law says.
25 years ago
The state, county and city are ready to proceed with $322,000 worth of improvements to Westgate as soon as winter fades.
Final agreements with the Oregon Department of Transportation for the road project were approved and signed last month. It is scheduled to begin when weather allows – most likely late February of March, said City Engineer David Lorenzen.
When workers finish about three months later, motorists will enjoy wider, though not additional, lanes on Westgate from the entrance to Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution to Airport Road.
“It’s approximately 22 feet wide now,” Lorenzen said. “We’ll be making 14-foot wide lanes each way, so it will be 28 feet total.”
