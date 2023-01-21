100 years ago

When sheep men of Oregon go to Spokane tomorrow evening to attend the three-day session of the National Wool Growers’ association there January 24, 25 and 26, they will not be hiding their lights under any bushel. Instead, they intend to speak for Oregon and the annual convention of Oregon growers here January 27-29 in at least three co’ors and large sized types.

