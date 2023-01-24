100 years agoMembers of the Pendleton Rotary club today endorsed the passage of a bill by the legislature appropriating $50,000 for the purchase of a sire for a new boys’ training school near Salem. The matter was taken up on the strength of a wire from the Portland Rotary club which was addressed yesterday by Superintendent Kuser of the school. Money for the construction of a new building is already available but a new site is desired in order to secure productive land.

Dr. W. D. McNary spoke in detail of the move and strongly urged the need of a new location and of having the boys’ training school so conducted as to permit a segregation of the boys with a view to eliminating good boys from the influence of those of criminal tendencies.

