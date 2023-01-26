100 years agoDenials by Robert Sinclair, formerly a state special officer, and E. B. F. Ridgway, former deputy sheriff under Zoeth Houser and later special prohibition officer, that William Miller was ever seen during the search that was made for liquor in September of 1921 on the Tutuilla road west of Pendleton, or that Miller talked to Taylor in their presence was entered this morning by the two witnesses in their testimony in the Taylor-Kuck damage case.

The testimony so given flatly contradicts the testimony offered by Herbert Reed and Miller, who admitted they were bootleggers, and Sheriff McDuffee of Morrow county. This trio swore that Miller approached Taylor while he was near the fork of the road above the graveyard and had a conversation with him which resulted in Taylor leaving that place.

