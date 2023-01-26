100 years agoDenials by Robert Sinclair, formerly a state special officer, and E. B. F. Ridgway, former deputy sheriff under Zoeth Houser and later special prohibition officer, that William Miller was ever seen during the search that was made for liquor in September of 1921 on the Tutuilla road west of Pendleton, or that Miller talked to Taylor in their presence was entered this morning by the two witnesses in their testimony in the Taylor-Kuck damage case.
The testimony so given flatly contradicts the testimony offered by Herbert Reed and Miller, who admitted they were bootleggers, and Sheriff McDuffee of Morrow county. This trio swore that Miller approached Taylor while he was near the fork of the road above the graveyard and had a conversation with him which resulted in Taylor leaving that place.
50 years agoTeacher Richard Lewis was so impressed with Diana Trotter’s literary efforts that he asked Scholastic magazine whether it would be interested in publishing the fifth grader’s 6,000-word story.
Third graders enjoyed the story, “Lisa’s Best Friend,” so much that they paid rapt attention as Diana read it aloud to them. Another fifth grader said: “Gee, it’s just like a book you could buy in the store.”
While it doesn’t have a hardback cover and isn’t printed on glossy paper, the contents reveal an ability found usually in a much older person.
The story includes a preface telling briefly what the tale is about.
There is a table of contents listing the titles of the 12 chapters and the pages on which the chapters begin.
25
years ago
Dallas McLarney admits he was fooled into thinking it was going to be easy.
“But when I saw the big hill I wanted to take off my skis and walk down,” he said. “But I didn’t.”
McLarney, 16, ended up having a great time, along with several other youth, mostly from Hermiston, who took a recent day-trip to Ski Bluewood Resort near Dayton, Wash. It was sponsored by the Youth Activities Program of Hermiston.
“My intent is to fill the void with positive opportunities for young people to take advantage of,” said Ivan Anderholm, youth activities director for Hermiston. The back of his business card says: “Providing a full range of recreational and enrichment opportunities to the youth of Hermiston.”
The underlying purpose of all youth programs offered by the city is to give kids a chance to have fun and learn life skills in the process, Anderholm noted. At Bluewood, one lesson learned was perseverance.
Macon Martin, a Pendleton middle school student who joined the Hermiston group, was learning to snowboard.
