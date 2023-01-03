The development of lands now unused in Oregon, land settlement problems that await for a solution, discussions of co-operative marketing and other questions are or the program for consideration at the fourth annual meeting of the Oregon Chamber of Commerce which will be held at Portland Friday of this week. A program of the meeting has been received by the Pendleton Commercial association, but no one has yet been designated to attend as a delegate from here.
The meeting will require the entire day. A speech of welcome and a response in the morning session will be followed by election of new directors, and by the report of J. W. Brewer, an executive secretary of the organization.
At the forum luncheon at noon tendered the meeting by the Portland Chamber of Commerce H. H. Corey, public service commissioner, will speak on the subject, “Railroad Development in Central Oregon,” and Elton Watkins, congressman-elect from the third congressional district, will speak on “What Congress Can Do For Oregon.” Officers will be elected at noon.
50 years ago
A search plane spotted three hikers this morning presumed lost in the snow-covered Blue Mountains east of Milton-Freewater.
The hikers, Rolland Canaday, 57, Pendleton; his son Steve Canaday, 26, from South Dakota, and his nephew, Larry Canaday, 34, College Place, Wash., began a 17-mile hike into the mountains Sunday and were expected out by Monday night.
When they did not return home Monday the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department was notified and a search was begun this morning. New county sheriff Paul Jones led a party of five snowmobilers into the area in search of the trio. A search plane spotted the hikers two miles from their destination at about 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office spokesman said all three were apparently in good health.
25 years ago
A dream has become a reality for Steve Antell of La Grande.
Antell played a major role in developing the newly opened Meacham Divide Cross Country Ski Area.
The largest cross country ski area in Eastern Oregon, Meacham Divide features 14.3 kilometers of groomed trails.
Skiers are not charged for the use of the trails.
The site, 19 miles west of La Grande, has received at least 14 inches of snow, and the 4,200-foot elevation almost guarantees snow for most of the winter, Antell said.
The trails are 12 feet wide, with both skating and diagonal lanes. Trails are marked by plastic blue diamonds attached to trees. The paths are groomed by the Blue Mountain Nordic Club.
