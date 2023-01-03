100 years ago

The development of lands now unused in Oregon, land settlement problems that await for a solution, discussions of co-operative marketing and other questions are or the program for consideration at the fourth annual meeting of the Oregon Chamber of Commerce which will be held at Portland Friday of this week. A program of the meeting has been received by the Pendleton Commercial association, but no one has yet been designated to attend as a delegate from here.

