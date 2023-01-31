100 years agoThe entire Umatilla county delegation in both houses of the legislature at Salem have united in the introduction of a bill to appropriate $10,000 for the purpose of matching a similar sum from the federal government to make a survey of the Umatilla rapids project under the direction of the interior department.

The bill was drafted at the unofficial request of Congressman Sinnott and Director Davis of the reclamation service. At the time of Fred Steiwer’s recent trip to Washington on behalf of the Pendleton Commercial association the whole subject of the Umatilla rapids project was gone over and a promise was secured at that time of federal cooperation in the survey of the project. Further advice has since been received from Mr. Sinnott and on the strength of his suggestion the state is being asked to appropriate $10,000.

