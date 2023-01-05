100 years agoPendleton people, through the American Red Cross, gave 14 families a happy Christmas with dinners, toys, Christmas trees and clothing, according to a report given by Miss Purcelle Peck, executive secretary at a meeting of the board of directors yesterday.
Working in co-operation with the Salvation Army to avoid duplication, the Red Cross distributed Christmas cheer to families which because of unemployment or sickness suffered misfortune and would otherwise have had a meager holiday celebration.
With a contribution of $57 from the Rotary Club to be used as the organization thought best, $1,250 from the primary department of the Presbyterian church, chicken dinners from the Elks club and trees and a large box of toys from J. C. Penney Co., a generous box for a special family from the Westminster Guild, Presbyterian church, and clothing, toys and edibles from the Presbyterian children through Mrs. David Hill and Mrs. L. H. Hamley, the Red Cross was able to provide amply for the needy of the city.
50 years agoTravelers warning were up for the Columbia River Gorge today as snow fell on Oregon.
Two inches or more of snow were expected to accumulate at Pendleton. Already there was an inch on the ground this morning.
There was also an inch of snow on the ground at The Dalles and a trace at Portland.
Partial clearing is expected tonight and tomorrow but a chance of snow flurries should decrease to 40 per cent tonight and 20 per cent Saturday.
North winds of 5-15 miles per hour were expected today as the high should climb to the mid-20s. The low tonight should be from zero to 10 above. The high Saturday should be near 20.
Meacham had two inches of new snow and 15 inches at roadside. Tollgate had four inches of new snow and 40 inches at roadside.
25 years agoJeff Blackwood can go out to the woods again.
After three years of sitting behind a desk and managing one of the biggest scientific assessment projects ever attempted in the United States — the Interior Columbia Basin Ecosystem Management Project (ICBEMP) — Blackwood is settling back into his job as supervisor of the Umatilla National Forest.
He was the forest’s supervisor from 1990-93 before he was tapped to be the project manager of ICBEMP. From 1994-97 he commuted from Pendleton to Walla Walla every day while Tom Reilly, Walla Walla District Ranger, served as acting supervisor for the forest. Reilly helped bring Blackwood up to speed during a transition period last summer and fall.
When he came back to Pendleton, Blackwood found a staff that had been slashed by 40 percent as decreases in the amount of timber harvested, which, at one time, was a large part of the agency’s budget.
