100 years agoPendleton people, through the American Red Cross, gave 14 families a happy Christmas with dinners, toys, Christmas trees and clothing, according to a report given by Miss Purcelle Peck, executive secretary at a meeting of the board of directors yesterday.

Working in co-operation with the Salvation Army to avoid duplication, the Red Cross distributed Christmas cheer to families which because of unemployment or sickness suffered misfortune and would otherwise have had a meager holiday celebration.

