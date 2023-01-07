100 years agoFrank Hagenbarth, president of the national Wool Growers’ meeting here on January 27, the first of the three-day session to be held by the Oregon sheep men, according to information received by Mac Hoke secretary of the association. Mr. Hagenbarth will make addresses at both the national and the state conventions.
The fact that the Oregon convention follows immediately after the national convention at Spokane will make it possible for Oregon sheep men to have one of the best programs of speeches ever offered, Hoke declares.
50 years agoContinued cold is the weather service’s forecast. Considerable low cloudiness with very light snow is expected at times through Tuesday.
The high today should reach 10 or 15. The low tonight should again sink to between zero and 10 below. The high Tuesday should be 10 to 15.
The high in Pendleton Sunday was 10 and the low today was four below zero. It was 11 below in downtown Pendleton.
The extended outlook calls from a slow warming trend with increasing clouds and a chance of snow showers by Friday. Highs hopefully will climb to the 30s by Friday with lows warming to the 20s and low 30s.
Ukiah was the coldest reporting station in the state last night with a low of 23 below. It was 13 below at the Pendleton Experiment Station, five below at both Meacham and Hermiston and six below at Walla Walla.
25 years agoA limit on how long visitors in recreational vehicles can stay in Pendleton remains in effect after the City Council declines to scrap it Tuesday night.
Worries about RVs becoming dilapidated if they are allowed to stay in motor home parks for years at a time won out in a 4-3 vote by the council.
The City Council’s decision came a month after the Planning Commission recommended erasing the current ordinance, which limits stays in RV parks to 45 days in any four-month period. That ordinance has been applied to Mountain View RV Park and Brooke Rv Court, the two newest parks in the city. Older RV parks and trailer courts existing before the ordinance have not been required to enforce the limit.
Aaron Hoeft, the owner of Mountain View RV Park, originally asked that the time limit be abolished or expanded. He said that many long-term travelers, seasonal workers and college students are using RVs as temporary homes for several months at a time.
Some council members said they were concerned with allowing long-term stays at the new RV parks in light of the how the older RV parks – those not under the 45-day rule – look today. Many of the RVs and trailers in those parks have become permanent problems, City Manager Larry Lehman said.
