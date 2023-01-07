100 years agoFrank Hagenbarth, president of the national Wool Growers’ meeting here on January 27, the first of the three-day session to be held by the Oregon sheep men, according to information received by Mac Hoke secretary of the association. Mr. Hagenbarth will make addresses at both the national and the state conventions.

The fact that the Oregon convention follows immediately after the national convention at Spokane will make it possible for Oregon sheep men to have one of the best programs of speeches ever offered, Hoke declares.

