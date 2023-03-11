100 years ago“Let us alone.”
“Whatje tryin’ to do, get us all in jail?”
These and similar complaints from the fraternity of bootleggers to the police of Pendleton have been made to the officers, according to a statement today by Chief of Police W. R. Taylor. The bootleggers help a “convention” Friday night, the police think, though they admit they haven’t the information as to where the party was held, but a number of the fraternity did imbibe quite a bit of their own stock, and one of them went to the chief as spokesman and remonstrated with him over the recent work that has been done in Pendleton in grabbing offenders of the prohibition laws.
The chief declared this morning that he has notified at least part-owner of a car which he believes a free-lance taxi driver is using to transport liquor, that the car stands a good chance of being grabbed and confiscated. The man has been under surveillance for a long time, but so far the police have never been able to get him with “the goods on.”
50 years agoThe current legislative session is at least 30 days behind the calendar of previous sessions, and if ample hearings are given to proposed legislation, the session may soon be 60 days behind previous schedules, Rep. Stafford Hansell, R-Hermiston, said this weekend.
The session is lagging behind, according to Hansell, because of the inexperience of many of the Democrats in directing a session. For the 10 years the Republicans have had control of both houses, and veteran committee chairmen became adept at keeping the legislative process on the move. Hansell says the Democrats may speed it up as they become more familiar in their leadership roles.
This is the first time in several sessions that Hansell has not been co-chairmen of the legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee. This session he came close to nor even being appointed to the committee.
25 years agoAthletes participating in spring sports at McLoughlin High School will face something new this season: random drug testing.
The Milton-Freewater Unified School Board on Tuesday approved a drug testing policy for athletes. Rod Wallace, vice principal at Mac-Hi, said testing could begin in less than a month.
“We are going to begin random drug testing April 1. That doesn’t mean we are going to test that day, but the policy will go into effect then and we will start making arrangements for testing,” Wallace said.
Consent forms are being sent home to parents to obtain their written permission to test student athletes. Though most feedback from parents has been positive, the consent forms may measure the level of support for drug testing, Wallace said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.