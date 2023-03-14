100 years ago
The Father and Son banquet to be given at the Eagles-Woodmen hall next Monday evening will be a community affair. Attendance on the part of men will not be limited to members of the Rotary and Exchange clubs and tickets for the banquet may be had at the Thompson drug store.
Each adult attending the banquet is expected to bring a boy of 14 years or older. Men who do not have sons may bring other buoys and those not having particular boys they wish to invite are asked to notify the high school principal who will suggest names.
Dr. Baker who is to be the chief speaker at the banquet is a lecturer of wide respite who is in much demand. While here he will also address the high school student body and a mothers’ meeting to be held under the auspices of the women’s club.
50 years ago
The Pendleton School Board voted 3-1 Tuesday night to close Adams School at the end of this school year.
Voting for the closure were Jerry Haines, Mike Boelyn and Betty Ehlers. Alex Byler voted against the move, explaining he favored closure of the school at the end of next school year. He said the extra year would give the Adams residents time to rearrange their schedules.
Absent were board members John Kottkamp and Henry Stoddard. Board chairman Virginia Lindberg spoke for the closure but said she hoped the 50-year-old school building could be maintained.
The board decided to hire a part-time custodian at the conclusion of the school year to take care of the school and grounds.
The board also said it would consider a request to deed the Little League field at Adams to the community, or to lease it to the community for $1 a year.
Statements by board members indicated the decision to close the school was strictly financial.
25 years ago
Everyone can be an artist. All you have to do is call yourself one.
The author of the successful children’s book “Tops & Bottoms” told students at Pendleton’s McKay Elementary School that with practice, and confidence in themselves, they, too, can become artists.
“I think the arts are for everyone,” said children’s book writer and illustrator Janet Stevens. “And you know what helps? Calling yourself an artist.”
At a presentation Thursday morning in the school’s gymnasium, Stevens, who lives in Boulder, Colo., asked a group of first- and second-graders, “Do any of you like to draw?”
Almost every single student raised their hand. But Stevens said that’s not true for everyone.
“Something happens as we grow older,” she said. “We quit drawing pictures.”
Stevens said the primary reason people quit doodling is they don’t believe they can draw.
“I think I know why (people quit drawing),” Stevens said. “I think we think we’re not very good at it.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.