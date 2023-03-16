100 years ago
The appearance today in the sky of the smiling countenance of Old Sol has set the baseball bug to biting again, and this time the insect is expected to keep working until Pendleton is pretty thoroughly inoculated with a desire to play, or at least to watch a good game of the national sport.
Practice will be indulged in Sunday morning at 10 o’clock at Round-Up park by the Buckaroos, according to a statement by Manager Walt Lehman today. Quite a bit of work in the days that intervene between the present and April 1 when the season opens has been planned by the manager, and some snapping hitting of the ball declared necessary if the local players are to be in any condition to try issues with Echo for the opener.
A week from tomorrow the Bucks will meet Whitman college’s nine here for a practice game. Then on the following day, Sunday, March 25, the team will travel to Pilot Rock to play that team.
Between 25 and 30 prospects are expected to try for positions with the Bucks this season, and if Sunday is a pleasant day a large group of candidates are expected to be on hand to show their stuff. .
50 years ago
Dr. Tamara Vega, Umatilla County health officer, has been speaking to junior and senior high school students in the area on “The Psychology of Sex.” She has learned that she must instruct the young people in basic biology, for many of them have never learned it in school.
She calls for questions from her audience during the lectures.
Following are questions asked by students in area high schools, and the answers given by Dr. Vega.
Q. What do you think about pre-marital sex?
A. I asked them why marry, if you have pre-marital sex? They don’t value the married state. One said “It’s just a tradition;” another, “We are forced to accept it by society.” Another student said “It’s only a matter of paper.” They asked me why I married.
I told them because I have ideals. I married to have a home, a father for my children.
They asked me if I would have children out of wedlock. I said I wanted the most legitimate aspect for my children. Society makes it more difficult for illegitimate children. And they (the children) have no choice in their status.
25 years ago
On a clear, sunny day in the Blue Mountains, Special Olympics participants from around the area were whisked around the snow-covered landscape on snowmobiles and dogsleds during a charity event sponsored by the Special Olympics and the Tollgate Trailfinders.
Saturday’s event marked the first time Special Olympics participants in Eastern Oregon were given the chance to have some fun in the snow.
“We thought it’d be wonderful to have a play day for these youngsters. And then it just kind of snowballed,” said Bev Krouse of Weston, a Tollgate Trailfinders member and state charity chairman of the Oregon State Snowmobilers Association.
She said it also helped Charles Pease, area director of Special Olympics, who was looking for events to hold for Umatilla, Morrow and Gilliam county Special Olympians.
