100 years ago

To have taken a brush-filled ravine, filled with dead leaves and the trash of the forest floor, cleared its channel so the water is as clear as only cold spring water may be, and then to have stocked this stream with eastern brook trout is a task that N. D. Swearingen, manager of the Hotel Pendleton, as recently accomplished.

