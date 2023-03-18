100 years ago
To have taken a brush-filled ravine, filled with dead leaves and the trash of the forest floor, cleared its channel so the water is as clear as only cold spring water may be, and then to have stocked this stream with eastern brook trout is a task that N. D. Swearingen, manager of the Hotel Pendleton, as recently accomplished.
The stream is a fish pond, because a head gate over which the water spills at its uppers and effectually shuts out the efforts of the trout family to escape upstream, and the lower limit of the pond is dammed by a concrete dam with the spillway guarded by heaven meshed netting.
The pond was stocked with tiny minnows late last summer, 25,000 or thereabouts being secured by Mr. Swearingen. They were placed in the steam waters in captivity and have received excellent care since that time. As a result, the finest specimens now measure 10 and 12 inches in length, and the trout are said to be as finely flavored as if they had had their growth in a stream never visited by man.
50 years ago
The surge of vandalism and theft may have reached its peak in Hermiston, according to officials of the Hermiston Aerie of the Eagles Lodge, who reported Monday morning the theft of the large flag from the recently constructed flagpole at the lodge building.
Charles Gooding, aerie vice president, says the lodge members are extremely upset over the incident. He said the flag was contributed by a member’s widow. The flag was given to her at the time of her husband’s death in recognition of his military service.
Gooding said the flagpole and its concrete foundation were built and donated labor by the membership, and local electricians contributed labor and materials to erect the light that was focused on the flag at night.
25 years ago
The St. Anthony Hospital Board of Directors is looking toward the horizon and their view is expansive.
Anticipating growth throughout the region, the board recently approved $6.3 million for phase 1 of a four-phase expansion project for the Pendleton facility.
First on the list is the expansion and renovation of St. Anthony’s surgical unit. Plans call for a remodel of the day surgery unit and two new operating rooms and suites.
“This is going to be good for the community,” said Jeffery Drop, St. Anthony administrator. “We are making things more patient friendly and positioning ourselves for the next century.”
He notes that the last major updating of the hospital was in the 1970s. Changes in both the population of the community and advances in technology dictate the need to expand again.
“We don’t have enough surgery times now to meet the demand,” Drop said.
In the last year, St. Anthony performed 2,850 surgical procedures, with approximately 70 percent of those on a day-surgery basis.
“These plans are a response to increased hospital utilization,” he added.
The medical community is growing along with the general population base, Drop noted. Gone with are the days when doctors were reluctant to move to a rural community the size of Pendleton. Many are choosing to come to the area to raise their own families and to escape the HMO — Health Maintenance Organization — syndrome of the bigger cities, he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.