Pendleton merchants will hold “open house” for Umatilla county buyers for two days and two nights next week, according to action taken last night at a meeting of the business men of the community held in the offices of the Pendleton Commercial association. The dates established for the ushering in of the official spring that missed connections are Thursday night from 7:30 till 9 o’clock, all day Friday and Saturday and Saturday night, March 29, 30 and 31.
“Get acquainted with us, your servants in the business of merchandising,” is the message that merchants will broadcast to the four corners of the county through the medium of the “Open House.”
The action taken last night was unanimous and was concurred in by either owners or representatives from practically every business house in the city, according to members of the trade commission extension committee of the Commercial association, who recommended the special event to the merchants last week. The meeting of all merchants was held last night to take action on the suggestion of the committee.
Stores will be dressed up in their gayest colors for the days and nights when the special invitation for visitors prevails.
50 years ago
It was a different Pendleton team that took the floor this morning in the consolation round of the State AAA Basketball Tournament.
The Bucks turned to a man-to-man defense that helped get them here in the first place, starting putting the ball in the basket and hustled to win a 64-49 win over Newberg.
Pendleton advances in the consolation round to a 9 a.m. game Friday against the winner of today’s Corvallis-Grants Pass game.
“I’m proud of these kids. They won a little test of character again today,” said Pendleton coach Dale Werberg. He cited improved shooting form 25 per cent to 46 per cent and defense.
THE BUCKS opened a quick lead, and had it up to nine points in the first half, only to have the Tigers pull back to within range by the half when the Bucks held a 27-25 edge.
Newberg tied the count in the opening minutes of the second half, but then Pendleton slowly forged a lead that had built to 43-33 by the end of the third quarter. The Bucks eliminated Newberg for good in the final period with a 21-14 scoring spree.
Newberg’s 6-7 all-state candidate, Tony Wilder, scored 21 points but they were all on 15 to 20-footers, as Jim Warberg, covering him in Pendleton’s man-to-man defense, kept him working from that range.
25 years ago
“Pay to play” takes on new meaning in Morrow County where a Boardman man’s case in tax court threatens the entire county’s school athletics program.
The Morrow County Unified Recreation District was formed in March of 1995 after Measure 5 limited property-tax revenues and forced the Morrow County School board to cut funds to non-educational, extracurricular activities, interscholastic sports.
Rick Minster of Heppner researched the idea based on a recreation district program in Albany.
Ed Glenn admits he was in favor of the temporary formation of the recreation district to fund school athletics. However, last year, when Measure 50 made the three-year, serial tax levy of $450,000 a permanent taxing district, he changed his mind.
Glenn’s argument is that because extracurricular activities have “significant” educational value and traditionally and historically have been financed by school district’s general funds, they should be limited to the Measure 5 property tax limitation.
