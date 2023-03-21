100 years ago

Pendleton merchants will hold “open house” for Umatilla county buyers for two days and two nights next week, according to action taken last night at a meeting of the business men of the community held in the offices of the Pendleton Commercial association. The dates established for the ushering in of the official spring that missed connections are Thursday night from 7:30 till 9 o’clock, all day Friday and Saturday and Saturday night, March 29, 30 and 31.

