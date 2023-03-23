100 years ago

Among the wealth of antiquities found in the tomb of Tutankhamun no trace has yet been discovered of a single scrap of papyri that will throw and light on the obscure history of Egypt during that monarch’s reign. Indeed, not even the hieroglyphic inscriptions and pictorial legends on the walls of the mortuary chamber reveal any intelligible facts concerning the life and achievements of the King who ruled the Nile 1,350 before Christ.

