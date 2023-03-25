100 years ago

Backing the Round-Up with their dollars as well as with their moral support, Pendleton people are underwriting the big show for $20,000 to assure the Round-Up association, made up of citizens who toil tirelessly without remuneration for the success of the great drama, that in case of any unforeseen catastrophe which might occur, a substantial fund is on hand.

