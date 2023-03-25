Backing the Round-Up with their dollars as well as with their moral support, Pendleton people are underwriting the big show for $20,000 to assure the Round-Up association, made up of citizens who toil tirelessly without remuneration for the success of the great drama, that in case of any unforeseen catastrophe which might occur, a substantial fund is on hand.
The Round-Up, say the directors, is not in need of money, but because each year all profits are put into improvements for the exhibition, there are no available funds which might be used in case of loss. Not once has there been a necessity for such fund, but in case of any contingency, Pendleton people will stand ready to meet the loss.
The total sum of $20,000 is assured, says James H. Sturgis, who is chairman of the committee in charge. The response has been most spontaneous.
Henry W. Collins, president of the show, speaking in behalf of the Round-Up says that those in charge feel a deep appreciation for their support.
50 years ago
Ray E. Perkins and his wife, June, began investigating ways in which they might establish a junior citizens’ ranch, a form of a foster home for 10 or so youths.
The Perkinses for a number of years have provided a foster home but found the going tough on the amount allocated them to take care of the youths. Their efforts earlier this year finally resulted in encouragement by the state to create some type of corporation which would make this possible.
The plans were still in the embryo stage when Mr. Perkins was injured on his job at Harris Pine Mills March 16.
He died Saturday morning as a result of the injuries.
Mrs. Perkins said over the weekend that she would go ahead with her efforts for a junior citizens’ ranch because that is what her husband would’ve wanted.
25 years ago
Thousands of area students and their instructors are out of school this week. While sports practice and community activities keep some busy, others provide a boom to some area businesses.
The Desert Lanes bowling alley and arcade in Hermiston, Hermiston City Cinemas, Pendleton Skate City and the Round-Up Athletic Club in Pendleton all reported business boosts by Tuesday.
“We see a lot more younger kids come in and bowl with their families during the daytime and more older kids playing games at night,” alley manager Christy Herman said. “Especially when the weather is rainy like it was Monday.”
While the alley is not changing hours for the one-week break, it did expand its popular glow-in-the-dark bowling, normally availing only during late Friday nights, to afternoons this week.
