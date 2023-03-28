100 years ago
The last link in the 4,060 miles of highway connecting Portland, Me., and Portland, Ore., a permanent living memorial to Theodore Roosevet, whose name it bears, is expected to be completed when its fifth year of construction has passed, next February.
One-fifth of the stretch remains to be worked. Approximately $21,000,000 has been spent since the highway was designated, according to A. W. Tracy of Duluth, executive secretary, more that $6,000,000 of which was allotted last year. The money has come from county, state and national road funds.
The highway now is virtually all marked in the thirteen northern states through which it passes and has been improved to 82.9 per cent, with graveled or hard surfaced.
50 years ago
A cooperative merger of the Athena and Weston school districts, at the junior high and high school level, has been approved by the school boards of the two districts, Weston Supt. Russel E. McCollister reported today.
The decision — to place seventh through ninth graders of the two districts at junior high school in Weston and 10th through 12th graders in the high school at Athena — followed community meetings in the two towns Tuesday night.
The merger will be for the 1973-74 school year. At the end of the school year, the merger will be evaluated to determine whether to continue, consolidate or go back to the separate school in the two towns, which are three miles from each other.
One result of the merger will be to strengthen the McEwen Scotties of Athena in Class A athletic circles by adding athletes who otherwise would be competing for the Weston Tigers.
25 years ago
The back side of the Vert Auditorium is sealed up, the city’s swimming pool sports freshly painted stripes and Brownfield Park could soon get a splash of flowery color.
The city is in the homestretch toward completing three major bond-funded parks and recreation projects totaling $3 million.
“Everything’s proceeding right along,” said Pat Dunhma, director of the Parks, Recreation and Cemetery department. “We seem to be just about on schedule.”
At the Pendleton Family Aquatic Center along Carden Avenue this week, workers painted new lane stripes on the bottom of the main pool and started focusing on the finer details.
“They’re doing a lot of cleaning and painting and installing,” Dunham said, adding that the public address system, telephones and concession booth equipment were being installed this week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.