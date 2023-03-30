100 years ago
Pendleton will be host to 20 young university men hailing from all parts of the state Tuesday, April 3 when the University of Oregon men’s glee club arrives here to appear in concert at the high school auditorium that night.
This will be the first time in three years that eastern Oregon cities have been visited by the men’s glee club as trips to the other parts of the state have not been taken since 1920. The club this year is a veteran organization and is considered the best that the university has produced in many years, according to information received by Oregon alumni who are in charge of the concert here.
Members of the club are: Robbery McKnight, Willis Kay, Roy Bryson, Ronald Reid. Russel Brown and Charles Dawson of Eugene; Wilbur Phillips, Cyrol Vallentyne and Curtis Phillips of Portland; Aubrey Furry (president) Phoenix, Or., Murice Eban, Joseph; Wallace Cannon, Rosenburg; John Palmer, Baker; Jack Sullican and William Kuser, Salem; Alfred Meyers, La Grande; Wayne Akers, Wasco. John Stark Evans of the university school of music, is director of the club and James Meek of Portland, manager.
50 years ago
Oregon Republican Sen. Mark Hatfield said Thursday the crash Wednesday near Boardman is Eastern Oregon of a Navy bomber points out the need for a new site for the Boardman bombing range.
The crash of a Navy A6A Intruder Jet based at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station near Seattle took the lives of both crewmen.
Killed in the plane crash were Lt. Cmrd. B. J. Keen, 34, Philomath, Ore., the pilot, and Lt. William A. Vasina, 26, Binghamton, N.Y., the bombardier-navigator.
Vasina’s wife and Keen’s wife and two children live in Oak Harbor, Wash. The Navy is still investigating the crash.
Construction of a nuclear power plant near the range has been proposed by Portland General Electric Co., which is preparing to ask the Atomic Energy Commission for a preliminary advisory on whether it would permit a plant there.
Criticism has been aimed at the idea of having the nuclear plant and the bombing range so close together, based on the possibility that a low-flying aircraft could collide with a nuclear generator.
25 years ago
Tickets for the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Music Festival in September go on sale Tuesday through the Round-Up office and via Ticketmaster.
Tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. They can be purchased under the south grandstands or by phoning the office at 276-2553 or 1-800-45-RODEO. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster by calling 503-224-4400.
Tickets are $25 for festival seating or $100 for Let’er Buck Club seating immediately in front of the stage, which includes dinner and refreshments. There is a $1 ticket handling fee.
The festival will feature four acts, including LeAnn Rimes and Bryan White as part of their “Something to Talk About Tour ‘98” and the Steve Miller Band as part of its “Space Cowboy 1998 World Tour.” The band Countyfied will lead off.
The festival will be held in the Round-Up Arena and replace the concerts held in previous years on Monday and Tuesday evenings in the Happy Canyon Stadium.
