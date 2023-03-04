The infirmities due to his advanced age resulted in the death Sunday evening at 5:30 of J. H. Coffman, pioneer wheat farmer of the section of the county. His demise was not unexpected, his health having been poor since last July.
Mr. Coffman was born in Atlanta, Ill., June 7, 1859, In 1881 he came to Douglas county, Oregon, and in 1889 he married Miss Jane Emmett. They immediately removed to this county and settled on Dry Creek where they made their home until about two years since, when they came to Milton to live.
Beside the widow, the deceased is survived by three sons, they are Sylvester E., Floyd J., and Victor E. Coffman. There are also two brothers still living, one who resides in California, and the other in Southern Oregon, and a sister who resides at Medford. The funeral services will be in charge of the Rev. G. H. Wilbur of the Presbyterian church and will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock. Interment will be in Mountain View cemetery at Walla Walla.
50 years ago
The Viet Cong released 34 more prisoners of war in Hanoi today, including the only foreign woman held by the Communists, and a U.S. Air Force hospital plane brought them to Clark Air Base for a presidential welcome.
President Ferdinand E. Marcos was on hand because two Filipino employes of the Voice of America were among those freed, along with 27 American military men, three American civilians and two West German medical workers.
One of the Germans was nurse Monika Schwinn, 30, who was captured near Da Nang April 27, 1969.
It was the second prisoner release in two days. On Sunday, the North Vietnamese freed 106 Americans and two Thais in Hanoi.
25 years ago
Inmates from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution will not be allowed outside to help build a new prison in Umatilla.
In a repeat of its decision last August, the Pendleton City Council voted 5-3 on Tuesday to keep intact the city’s agreement with EOCI. That pact states that all inmates, with few exceptions, will stay behind the prison’s perimeter fence.
Council member Steve Taylor made the motion to keep the current agreement after more than two hours of public comments. EOCI’s record of no escapes under the agreement with the city is reason enough not to make any changes, Taylor said.
He pointed out that Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City allows work crews and has had several inmates walk away.
The City Council’s decision came as little surprise to state Department of Correctional officials, who have watched the council reject every past attempt – including last August’s – to allow leeway in their agreement with the city.
