100 years ago

The double pleasure that comes from having a good time for themselves in giving their show and in being led to believe that their audience also enjoyed the minstrel was the lot of Pendleton Elks and members of the Legion who went to Walla Walla last night where the show was presented to disabled veterans in the government hospital.

