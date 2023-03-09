100 years agoMr. Baines of Colfax, Wash. is here visiting his sons Vernon and Guy Baines.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Record of Walla Walla were Sunday visitors at the home of Mrs. Record’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chas Record.
Mrs. Waldo Records of Prescott has returned to her home after a week’s visit with her mother Mrs. Jim Wisenor.
Mrs. Marquete Shubert and Mrs. Bernard Martin of Walla Walla were visiting their sister Mrs. George Grimes on Wednesday.
Mrs. and Mrs. T. A. Shotwell spent the week end in Hermiston.
Mr. McKewon who has been in Wallowa for the past week has returned home.
Mr. and Mrs. Geer and family were Sunday visitors at the home of Mrs. Geer’s mother, Mrs. A. A. Wilfley.
The Grange met March 2 and Mr. and Mrs. Miller were reinstated and Mr. and Mrs. Huffman were obligated. The grange welcomes these new members from the order and hopes to have more join after the hall is completed. The next meeting will be held March 16. A St. Patricks party has been planned and every member is urged to be present.
50 years agoThe land use planning committee of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation decided Thursday to recommend an interim zoning plan to the tribal board of trustees.
The recommendation asks the board to submit the proposed zoning to the Umatilla County Planning Commission. Barbara Chalakee made the motion.
Tuesday night the reservation zoning advisory committee also endorsed the plan for interim zoning. An earlier report of the action was incorrect.
It would create two zones, a flood plain zone along part of the Umatilla River and an F-2 general farm zone.
The interim zoning would in effect be a “freeze” on land use until the reservation’s comprehensive plan is completed late this year. A private engineering firm is working on the plan.
25 years agoFarmers in the Republic of Georgia have survived decades of communist rule and collective farms, the break-up of the Soviet Union and the resulting civil war and bloody violence.
Now Georgian farmers are beginning to work for themselves.
Representatives from Georgia are in Eastern Oregon as part of a two-week tour of Oregon agriculture. The tour is sponsored by the Portland-based World Affairs Council of Oregon and was funded by the U.S. Information Agency.
Sandra Evans, an assistant director for the World Affairs Council, said it was the first time agricultural representatives from Georgia have visited Oregon. While in America group members stay with host families which provides a mutual exchange of cultural information, she said.
Some of the sites the group have visited include Eric and Marnie Anderson’s farm near Ione, the Hermiston Agricultural Research Center, and the Pendleton Flour Mills. Today, the group stopped at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center.
