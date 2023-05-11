100 years agoThe Pendleton Round-Up comes in for no little praise in an article in the Saturday Evening Post of May 12, written by Phillip Ashton Rollins, a visitor at last year’s show.
Following a most comprehensive treatise on bucking in which he characterizes the maneuvers of bronk and rider as a unique form of folk-dancing, the author says:
“At Pendleton of at Cheyenne the spectator of today sees riding and roping done as well as ever they were done upon the ranches of long ago; and in a single afternoon sees more of expert riding and roping than he could have seen during a term of years on the now bygone range. In the plain workday era of the old west, no ranch, no range, no state assembled or tried to assemble so many top riders and ropers, so many top horses, so many mean horses, as Pendleton and Cheyenne crowd into their arenas. These towns skim the entire east for men and horses, and throw the cream of them into the acre before the grand stands.”
50 years agoAt last. Spring is here for sure. How do we know? Because we suffered ourselves silly last night at the Hawthorne School ice cream social in Pendleton.
The social is a dieter’s nightmare and a chowhound’s delight. Homemade cakes by the score, more than 200 gallons of rich ice cream, and the more you eat, the more highly you are regarded.
Traditionally, the last cold evening of the season occurs on the day of the Hawthorne social. From now on, the days will be warmer.
We don’t know why it works that way but it usually does.
It’s more dependable than the weatherman.
Guilty consciences suffering pangs in recollecting the thick gooey frostings are eased today by thinking of the good purposes to which the social’s earnings are put.
Over the years the PTA function has paid for playground equipment, audio-visual equipment, classroom books and pictures. The most recent purchase is 50 pairs of indoor roller skates. The kids use them in the Hawthorne multipurpose room.
25 years agoOn Wednesday, warning sirens will wail, schools will evacuate and emergency officials will scurry around the communities surrounding the Umatilla Chemical Depot.
But there is no reason to be alarmed.
Emergency management officials from three counties, the states of Oregon and Washington and the Umatilla Chemical Depot will conduct a joint training exercise Wednesday to see how ready they are for the worst. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) exercise will practice emergency response to a simulated accident involving a chemical agent stored at the depot west of Hermiston. It is the only full-scale exercise conducted each year.
Maj. Gen. George E. Friel, commander of the Army’s Chemical and Biological Defense Command in Aberdeen, Md., will be one of the several officials participating.
Local agencies taking part in the drill will include Morrow and Umatilla counties in Oregon and Benton COunty in Washington, Oregon Emergency Management, the Washington State Military Department Emergency Management Division and CSEPP and depot staff members. Participants are also expected from the Yakima Firing Range and Madigan Army Medical Center in Washington.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.