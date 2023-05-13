100 years ago
Umatilla county track teams got first and third honors in the Eastern Oregon meet at Baker Saturday afternoon when Pendleton grabbed a total of 56½ points to 40½ taken by La Grande. Milton was third with 14 points, Union got 13, Baker 11, Vale five, and Enterprise and Muddy Creek four each.
The speed events were on a slow track with rain drizzling down a part of the time, and no new records were broadcasted to the world. Larson of La Grande duplicated his performance when La Grande was here by taking high individual honors with a total of 16 points. Magee and Earnhart were individual high point winners for the locals, each man collecting 10.
Young Bates of Union defeated Hunter of Pendleton in the mile after a spectacular race. The time was 4:48, or two-fifths of a second slower than the time the Pendleton runner made here in the county meet. The difference in altitude slowed him up some, Coach Taylor thinks.
50 years ago
Petitions to form a local improvement district to solve bridge and road problems have been signed by residents of the area served by the Struve bridge in suburban Pendleton.
Signatures on the petitions are being checked by the county clerk’s office and then the county court will set a public hearing on the petitions.
For years, residents of the area on the west side of McKay Creek Nursing Home have tried to get the county to improve the privately owned bridge. But the county court has insisted it can’t get into the act because the bridge is not a county bridge and roads it links are not official county roads. At least twice the county court has said it would help out, but has always backed off.
Representatives of both sides in the dispute over who owns the bridge have signed the petitions.
“I’m glad to see these petitions,” said County Judge C. E. Lassen. “This is the best way to resolve the problem.”
If the district is formed as requested, residents of the area would tax themselves to build a new bridge and improve the streets.
25 years ago
A local husband and wife team with countless hours of volunteer work and two of the biggest names in the history of pro rodeo will be inducted into the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame in September.
The announcement came at the annual Pendleton Round-UP and Happy Canyon Hall of fame membership meeting Tuesday.
This year’s class includes eight-time world champion cowboy Larry Mahan, stock contractor Harry Vold and Long-time volunteers Bob and Betty Byer.
Mahan, of Brooks, won five Round-Up titles. In 1967, Mahan won the bull riding and all around titles. In 1968, he won the saddle bronc riding and in 1969, he won the bareback riding and bull riding.
Mahan qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in each of the three roughstock events eight times. He won five consecutive world all-around titles from 1966-70 and again in ‘73. Mahan won two world titles in bull riding in 1965-66.
