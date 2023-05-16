Mother’s Day was observed by the Pendleton Rotary club today, all mothers of local Rotarians being invited to attend for the occasion. Five mothers were present and listened to a program consisting of two piano selections by Miss Barbara Edwards, a vocal solo by Ridy Mollner, accompanied by Bert Jarad and a brief talk by Rev. George Clark. The speaker paid an eloquent tribute to motherhood and the sacrifice and devotion involved. Guests of the club were Mrs. Ellen G. Bond, Mrs. J. J. Hamley and Mrs. C. S. Jerard.
Present from Walla Walla today were President S. B. L. Penrose of Whitman College, Director Burrell of the Pioneer Pageant and Jake Kauffman. Brief talks were made by all three, Mr. Burnell explaining the progress made in preparing for the wonderful western pageant to be presented in Walla Walla in June.
James Sturgis and J. R. Raley also spoke regarding the spring festival to be held here May 24-25.
50 years ago
Bad Rock is going big time.
The two-day endurance trial for motorcyclists Saturday and Sunday will be filmed by the Peter Starr Organization for an oil company and an international motorcycle firm. The sound track will be done by the Nitty-Gritty Dirt Band.
The second annual Bad Rock Two-Days Trial is one of five American qualifying events leading to the 48th running of the International Six-Days Trial, the “Olympics of Motorcycling.”
More than 200 aspirants to the American team will compete in the 400-mile run that will take them from Weston to Meacham to Tollgate in and around the Blue Mountains of Umatilla and Union counties, over roads and trails selected in cooperation with the resources division of the Umatilla National Forest.
Competitors, their families and support crews will come from Lansing, Mich.; Toledo, Ohio; St. Louis, Mo.; Lawton, Okla.; Sweetwater, Tenn.; Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Chamblee, Ga.; Harvard, Mass.; Coventry, Conn.; Glenns Falls, N.Y.;
25 years ago
She rises at dawn, makes breakfast for more than 130 people, cleans, fixes lunch, cleans again, cooks dinner, cleans once more and then goes to bed soon after.
But Katahy Kopp is not complaining.
At 62, the Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria cook is in her second decade of feeding Outdoor School students, counselors and teachers. And although she may retire after next spring, Kopp said she loves the experience.
“I just enjoy being up in the mountains, and it’s a break from the usual job,” she said. “It’s fun to see kids again that I’ve had go through the grade school program. Some of them are up there as counselors, and some even as teachers.”
She has nourished generations of children as they learned about survival skills, campfire cooking and nature. Most of them left camp remembering the friends they’ve made, the projects, the cute counselors — not the chicken patty sandwiches and spaghetti dinners.
Sixth grade teacher and 26-year Outdoor School veteran Vern Wilcox called Kopp an unsung hero.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.