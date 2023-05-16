100 years ago

Mother’s Day was observed by the Pendleton Rotary club today, all mothers of local Rotarians being invited to attend for the occasion. Five mothers were present and listened to a program consisting of two piano selections by Miss Barbara Edwards, a vocal solo by Ridy Mollner, accompanied by Bert Jarad and a brief talk by Rev. George Clark. The speaker paid an eloquent tribute to motherhood and the sacrifice and devotion involved. Guests of the club were Mrs. Ellen G. Bond, Mrs. J. J. Hamley and Mrs. C. S. Jerard.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.