100 years ago

Remarkable preservation of teeth in one of the skulls recently taken from the Albany, Ore. mounds by University of Oregon geologists has led Dr. Edwin T. Hodge, professor of geology, to express his belief that the aborigines interred in the cemetery of the ancients on the bank of the Santiam River were not eaters of warm foodstuffs. The molars in the jawbone examined by Dr. Hodge, who has recently made a detailed study of the ancient men of Oregon, are worn very low, indicating that the remains are those of an aged human, but no traces of decay are visible.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.