Remarkable preservation of teeth in one of the skulls recently taken from the Albany, Ore. mounds by University of Oregon geologists has led Dr. Edwin T. Hodge, professor of geology, to express his belief that the aborigines interred in the cemetery of the ancients on the bank of the Santiam River were not eaters of warm foodstuffs. The molars in the jawbone examined by Dr. Hodge, who has recently made a detailed study of the ancient men of Oregon, are worn very low, indicating that the remains are those of an aged human, but no traces of decay are visible.
Dr. Hodge has the opinion of dental experts to the effect that hot foodstuffs has a deteriorating reaction on the teeth of man. According to the geologist, it is a well-known fact that Indians found in America by early explorers had teeth remarkably preserved. It is probably, believes Dr. Hodge, that the aborigines of the Albany mounds used fire in the preparation of food, but since all the cooking was done in the open, the roughly prepared food cooled off long before being eaten.
50 years ago
The kids have been having a great time and are learning a lot, but it hasn’t been all that wonderful for some of the counselors at the second annual district-wide outdoor school.
The second of five groups of sixth graders was completing its week today at Kiwanis Cabin near Bingham Springs.
One of the counselors missed a turn and put the front end of his car in the river. Another wounded herself in the hand with an arrow. Camp director Trudy Iwein wasn’t exactly thrilled when a student announced he wanted to show her a snake he had caught.
But if the counselors aren’t breezing through the routine, the sixth graders are, and — probably wish the school lasted longer.
The exception, for the most part, have been a few who have come down with a malady no doctor can cure: homesickness.
There’s not much time for most to be afflicted with that “illness,” however. They’re on the go through the day and into the evening so vigorously that it’s rare to hear an objection when bedtime arrives.
25 years ago
Sometimes the wrong minus can be a plus.
At least that’s the case in Pendleton, where a mathematical error in the city’s upcoming budget will be used to benefit the police department.
An extra $5,500 was discovered floating in the proposed budget when the Budget Committee met this week. In a classic case of turning lemons into lemonade, the committee recommended sending the surplus to the police department to increase patrols along the river parkway.
“It was a happy goof,” said City Manager Larry Lehman.
It was also in addition to other proposals already in the 1998-99 budget that were aimed at increasing security along the Parkway. Security in that area has been a topic of discussion among residents and officials after a spate of criminal activity along the river.
“There was quite a bit of discussion on the Parkway and safety on the Parkway” during Tuesday’s meeting of the budget committee, Lehman said.
After the mathematical error was verified, the committee decided Thursday to allocate the surplus to the police.
