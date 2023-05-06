100 years agoA comedy of efforts that was marked with tragic results for the Buckaroos was enacted at Echo yesterday when the local team was handed a defeat by the tune of 12 to 14.
Local fans who saw the contest have expressed the opinion that the game was lost in the same manner that chicken roosts are sometimes depleted in the night time. The game has been protested to President Stanfield and Secretary Brown by Manager Walt Lehman.
The game started out up in the clouds in the very first frame when the Echo gang got to Strong for three hits and combined the help from the bats with several errors on the park of the Bucks to score the flight lead of eight runs. After that, the game road to a finish over rough seas with many errors and some rag chewing helping the fans to remember that they were not attending a funeral.
50 years agoThe First Annual Meadowood Springs Speech Camp auction in Pendleton Saturday and Sunday netted approximately $2,000 for camp scholarships.
Wayne Johnson, Pendleton, coordinating business manager for the camp, said about 200 people were at Pendleton Memorial Armory to bid on the 650 items over the two days. He said the success of the auction, considering the many other events over the weekend, “warrants doing it again next year.”
The top single item, a pony and saddle donated by Warren McPherson, was sold for a $100 bid.
Burnham Department Store of Hermiston donated $1,500 worth of new clothes for the auction. Johnson said some of the clothes were left over and would be sold later. All other items were sold.
All of the items at the auction were donated. Helping get the donated items from the area’s communities were the Pendleton Round-Up Lions Club, Hermiston Lions Club, Miston-Freewater Jaycess and La Grande Kiwanis Club.
25 years agoThe Main Street Cowboys are busy as the season leading up to Round-Up kicks into high gear. The men in chartreuse and purple have signed the acts and are ready to make the Main Street shows the best yet.
Earlier this year, the group enjoyed a great meal and the installation of officers for 1998. Leading the group this year is Paul Gadaire, who moved to Pendleton in 1992 with his wife, Carol. A Massachusetts native, Gadair was an engineer with Digital Equipment Corporation. He came to Pendleton with his wife, Carol, who was born and raised here. He takes over leadership of the group from Bill Zyph.
In addition to his activities in Main Street Cowboys, Gadaire is active in a number of ways in the community. He volunteers valuable hours and know-how to Oregon Trail Habitat for Humanity, and is Pendleton’s instructor of the 55 Alive/Mature Driving classes.
He joined the Main Street Cowboys upon arriving in the Round-Up City. He also is active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and in his church, First United Methodist of Pendleton.
