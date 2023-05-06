100 years agoA comedy of efforts that was marked with tragic results for the Buckaroos was enacted at Echo yesterday when the local team was handed a defeat by the tune of 12 to 14.

Local fans who saw the contest have expressed the opinion that the game was lost in the same manner that chicken roosts are sometimes depleted in the night time. The game has been protested to President Stanfield and Secretary Brown by Manager Walt Lehman.

