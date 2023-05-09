100 years ago
The call for the 10th annual convention of the Cattle and Horse Raisers’ association of Oregon, which will be held at Union on June 4 and 5, has been sent out by S. O. Correll, secretary of the organization. Live stock interests of Umatilla county will be represented at the convention.
Officers of the organization include the following: President, William Pollman; first vice-president, F. R. Phillips; second vice-president, Walter M. Pierce; treasurer, William Duby; secretary, S. O. Correll; brand inspector, Gerry Snow.
”Conditions in the cattle business in recent years have been and are now far from satisfactory, but there should be a material improvement in the near future. Labor is more fully employed than at any time in the past. Domestic meat consumption per capita is gradually increasing and there should not be any decrease in the export.”
50 years ago
A second irrigation project covering 3,000 acres and costing $1.6 million is scheduled for this year in the Boeing Industrial Park southwest of Boardman.
Announcement of the second phase of the project is coming sooner than had been expected.
A member of the Boeing management team at Boardman said today that the new project has not yet been designed, but he expects it to follow the pattern of the phase-one development, which was put into operation a year ago.
The development will be in the direction of livestock, forage and grain production, it was reported. Boeing will lease the land, as it has the original 1,800 acres that went into production a year ago.
Water is pumped from the Columbia River at the Willow Creek estuary, and is lifted about 250 feet. The first phase of the project, costing over $1 million, has turned raw grazing land accommodating one beef animal to every seven acres, to highly developed forage crops that are expected to maintain four beef cattle per acre per year by producing up to 1,000 pounds of beef annually per acre.
25 years ago
Janet Walker exudes the traits charm school madams drill into their clients. She is vivacious, confident and poised. The mother of eight children in a blended family, Janet appears to be a super mom.
That view only works if no one looks under the bed or in the closets, she said with a hearty laugh. The skills she employs for mothering a large family are “crowd-control” and “crisis-management.”
”One day my daughter-in-law will thank me that I’m not a great house-keeper, because her husband won’t expect it of her,” Janet said, laughing again.
Walker’s conversation, like her home, is scattered with rambunctious laughter. And loud belches according to 14-year-old Daniel.
“My grandpa taught Mom how to belch and she taught me,” he said.
Daniel is a middle sibling. Janet and her husband, Kent, refer to their brood as “the upper three and lower five.”
When they married seven years ago, Kent, a physician, had three kids from a previous marriage — Sharice, now 23, Justin, 20, and Anthony, 18. And Janet had five — Briant, now 18, Carol, 16, Daniel, 14, Rachelle, 12, and Grant, 11.
