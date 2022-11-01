Putting the squeeze on the apples are member of the John Murray Junior High School Discovery Club. The girls made the cider Saturday and are selling it as a money raising project. Pictured at top are Laura Hackler, Brenda Cain, Sheryl Bouchard. and Barbie Price. Turning the crank is Pam Parr. Deena Oscar and Terry Helling are working the handle. This photo appeared in the Nov. 1, 1972 East Oregonian.
Today is the day for a grand opening of Pendleton’s Sears store, in its new location on Westgate.
And it will be a day of special sales, ribbon-cutting and freebies.
“We’ve got giveaways,” promised owner Graham Blacklocl, who invited area residents to “come in and enter the contest.”
Given away will be a $100 shopping spree, a color television, tool chest and cabinet and a Kenmore upright vacuum.
The event marks the re-opening of the authorized retail deal store, which moved this fall from its cramped quarters in a downtown location.
50 years ago
Plastic containers become elegant wastebaskets, tiles become unusual holders for artificial flower arrangements, old Christmas cards become a glittery centerpiece in the shape of a Christmas tree. All this is taking place in the formerly vacant bunkhouse of Mrs. Francis Lieuallen, near Adams. The Pendleton Community Hospital bazaar Nov. 15 in the basement of the hospital, will be the recipient.
100 years ago
After they have bedeviled Mr. Pierce day after day to make special statement of what we could do to cut taxes, members of the Portland mud squad squeal like stuck pigs as soon as Mr. Pierce, in reply to their challenge, begins to lay his finger on items of extravagance in the present state administration.
They call him a “demagogue.” They pretend to be shocked. They say the Pierce revelations explain why prominent men will not enter public office. They forget who it was that called on Mr. Pierce to give specifications. They forget that they have gibed and jeered at him continuously to point out these extravagances.
