Days Gone By 1972.JPG

Putting the squeeze on the apples are member of the John Murray Junior High School Discovery Club. The girls made the cider Saturday and are selling it as a money raising project. Pictured at top are Laura Hackler, Brenda Cain, Sheryl Bouchard. and Barbie Price. Turning the crank is Pam Parr. Deena Oscar and Terry Helling are working the handle. This photo appeared in the Nov. 1, 1972 East Oregonian. 

 East Oregonian, File

25 years ago

Today is the day for a grand opening of Pendleton’s Sears store, in its new location on Westgate.

