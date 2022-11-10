100 years agoThe Pendleton high school-Prairie City football game tomorrow will have an indirect effect on the district championship.
Most of the dope is in favor of the Buckaroos, but the game is not expected to be a snap.
Several of the Pendleton first team men have not been out for practice lately because of illness, and unless they return the local team will be considerably weakened.
50 years agoThere will be college rodeo action at Hermiston Saturday when Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton, and Eastern Oregon College, La Grande, meet for a jackpot rodeo at 12:30 p.m. at the Umatilla County Fairgrounds arena.
Slated to enter the competition are Becky Fulleton, national champion barrel racer 1972, Jack Purchase, Benny Ruda and Dick Levy, all national finalists from the Blue Mountain rodeo team.
La Grande riders include Rawler Stanley, former Blue Mountain all-around cowboy.
Dean Longgood, Rodeo Club adviser, said the objective of the event is to give everyone who is enrolled in the college and interested in the sport, a chance to compete.
Though the rodeo is not sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association it gives the students a chance to perform under the pressure of actual rodeo competition. It gives the adviser a chance to see new talent that might be present on campus and it gives the public a preliminary view of the 1973 rodeo team.
25 years agoFor more than a decade, Mike Stoltz has worked in the Oregon State University Extension Service office in Pendleton. He witnessed the demise of the chemical-fallow system in the 1980s. He’s watched as producers began planting canola and mustard. And he’s been at the forefront of the push to bring no-till farming to Umatilla County.
But on Dec. 9, when Stoltz becomes a regional director for the Extension Service, he will have a much larger area to worry about: the state of Oregon.
Stoltz, who found out more than a week ago that he’d been chosen for the director’s position, said the decision to move to Corvallis was a difficult one to make.
“I’ve been here 12 years,” he said. “I could retire next spring.”
But as Extension Service officials searched for someone to fill the vacant regional director’s seat, a very vocal group of fellow extension agents urged Stoltz to apply for the position.
“It was gratifying and nice ... to hear a whole bunch of agents come and say to me, ‘You’ve just got to do this,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.