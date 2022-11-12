100 years ago
Pendleton established another claim to supremacy in the race for Eastern Oregon football championship Saturday when Coach Homer Taylor’s Buckaroos handed the beefy eleven from Prairie City a defeat by a score of 36 to 0.
The game was too one-sided to have the maximum amount of interest for spectators, but it proved to the fans that the locals are entitled to be considered as one of the strongest teams in this section of the state. On both attack and defense the Buckaroos had an easy margin on the visitors and they took advantage of their superiority by scoring consistently in every period of the game.
The buckaroos relied chiefly on straight football for their yardage. Prairie City resorted to the forward pass after repeated efforts convinced them that they could hope to do little against the Pendleton line, but they were not very successful with the pass.
50 years ago
John R Molsness of Bothell, Wash., has been appointed city engineer for the City of Pendleton and will assume his new duties Tuesday.
He succeeds Jim Chaffee, who resigned Sept, 22 to become director of public works at Manhattan, Kan.
Molsness is a graduate of Washington State University and the University of Washington, with a background in civil engineering. At Bothell he has been a self-employed consulting engineer specializing in sanitary engineering, water, sewer and treatment plant design.
His experience includes: One and a half years with Weyerhaeuser Co. working on water system source and distribution design, sewer system comprehensive planning, primary and secondary sewage treatment plant design; two years with the Washington State Health Department reviewing plans and making yield inspections on water and sewer systems and treatment facilities and swimming pools; three years with the Federal Aviation Agency working on airport programs; and experience in federal grant programs both for private companies and municipalities.
25 years ago
In what board members called a “win-win situation,” the superintendent of Morrow County school and principal of Heppner Elementary School will retire in February as far as the state retirement system is concerned but will continue working for the district for more than a year.
Superintendent Chick Starr and Heppner Elementary principal Bill Karwacki will retire under the Public Employees Retirement System in February 1998 but won’t actually leave their jobs until June 1999. Contracts to that effect were unanimously approved at the School Board’s meeting Monday in Lexington.
Retiring before March 1998 allows the men to reap a one-time-only retirement benefit from PERS. Remaining in the school district’s employment under interim contracts for another 16 months will save the district about $43,000 and allow ample time for a search process to replace them, the board concluded.
