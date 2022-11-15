Members of the high school football squad were special guests of honor at the Rotary club luncheon today. They were officially welcomed by Chauncey Bishop, himself a football warrior in his college days, and Coach Taylor responded on behalf of the squad. The football guests included H. C. Taylor, coach, Omer Adkinson, Paul Baucher, Max Manning, John Warren, Chester Stonebreaker, Raphael R. Raymond, Walter Fanshier, Frank Molstrom, Charles Johnson, Jr., John Morton, Carl Moll, Adolph Heyden, Claude Gillette and Dick Earnhart.
C. G. Matlock announced the program of the America Ligh Opera Co. which is to play here four nights in December. The company is the same one that played Robin Hood at the Rivoli last season and is one of exceptional talent. The plays scheduled for the company's appearance here are "The Mikado," "Bohemian Girl," "Martha," and "Chimes of Normandy."
50 years ago
"And everywhere that Mart went —" only this time the little lamb didn't follow Mary — it chased cars.
The lamb story popped up in Tuesday night's Stanfield City Council meeting when Charles Hardin, who has just moved into town off of the farm, asked the council for permission to keep his horse and herd bull in town. He has farmed out the cows, he said.
The ordinance section was read to Hardin that says it is okay as long as they don't run at large.
It seems that in the past year, according to councilman Jack Stephens, a Stanfield family had a little lamb that learned from dogs in its neighborhood that it is fun to chase cars.
Stephens said the lamb had lots of fun chasing the cars — and his recounting of a chase by the lamb caused such laughter in the council chambers that council president Larry Riddle had to rap the mayor's gavel several times to restore dignity and quiet.
25 years ago
Given the choice between living in a country where taxes, crime, and the cost of medical care are escalating rapidly, or living in a country where everything is free — food, housing, medical care and education — Dr. Keith Harcourt would rather pay.
Harcourt, a Pendleton doctor who recently returned from a visit to North Korea, was asked by a Korean if Americans would give their lives for their leaders the way north Koreans would?
"No, if one of our leaders died, we would just elect another one. But many Americans have and will give their lives for liberty," Harcourt replied.
But politics was not the primary focus of Harcourt's trip. He was a member of the Northwest Medical Teams International, known as NWMTI. A Philanthropic group, NWMTI sends teams of physicians, medical supplies and medicine to needy countries throughout the world.
