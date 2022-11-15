100 years ago

Members of the high school football squad were special guests of honor at the Rotary club luncheon today. They were officially welcomed by Chauncey Bishop, himself a football warrior in his college days, and Coach Taylor responded on behalf of the squad. The football guests included H. C. Taylor, coach, Omer Adkinson, Paul Baucher, Max Manning, John Warren, Chester Stonebreaker, Raphael R. Raymond, Walter Fanshier, Frank Molstrom, Charles Johnson, Jr., John Morton, Carl Moll, Adolph Heyden, Claude Gillette and Dick Earnhart.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.