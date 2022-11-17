100 years agoA good rain followed by a promise of fair weather with warmer temperatures than have prevailed is responsible for a smile on the faces of fathers and stockmen of Umatilla county.

The condition of the wheat crop has had growers guessing for several weeks. Recently a good shower fell but the weather has been cold and unfavorable for growth of the crop. Further precipitation last night however, and warmer weather promises to cause grain which has not yet come up to germinate and grow.

