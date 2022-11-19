100 years agoW. E. Snodgrass has his head swathed in bandages, and his right eye has a rich chocolate half moon under it as a result of an auto accident which occurred Friday of last week. Snodgrass was with Clifford Bender, Verne Kennedy and another friend named Nelson. The four men were on their way to the Cold Springs reservoir district on a quest of wild geese. About one and one-half miles out of Stanfield at a sharp turn the car took to the ditch. A rear wheel was smashed, and when the car tipped over, one of the bows in the top hit a standing fence post along the side of the road. The box was broken, and the end of it rapped Bill over the head. He has a long cut cross his forehead and right temple. Nelson peeled a wee patch from his nose when he stuck his head through the place where the windshield was before it broke. The other hunters were not injured. “We had good luck all around,” Snodgrass said. “But he had to call off the goose hunt.”

50 years agoA sign in the jubilant locker room said it all: “Determination… the difference between victory and defeat.”

