100 years agoW. E. Snodgrass has his head swathed in bandages, and his right eye has a rich chocolate half moon under it as a result of an auto accident which occurred Friday of last week. Snodgrass was with Clifford Bender, Verne Kennedy and another friend named Nelson. The four men were on their way to the Cold Springs reservoir district on a quest of wild geese. About one and one-half miles out of Stanfield at a sharp turn the car took to the ditch. A rear wheel was smashed, and when the car tipped over, one of the bows in the top hit a standing fence post along the side of the road. The box was broken, and the end of it rapped Bill over the head. He has a long cut cross his forehead and right temple. Nelson peeled a wee patch from his nose when he stuck his head through the place where the windshield was before it broke. The other hunters were not injured. “We had good luck all around,” Snodgrass said. “But he had to call off the goose hunt.”
50 years agoA sign in the jubilant locker room said it all: “Determination… the difference between victory and defeat.”
“By golly, that was the difference today, wasn’t it!” bubbled Ione Coach Gordon Meyers, calmed down somewhat after being carried off the field on the shoulders of his players in a wild post-game celebration. “These kinds just never gave up.”
Ione had just ended Huntington’s four-year reign atop the Oregon eight-man football world in a dramatic 28-22 state semifinal decision Saturday.
The Cardinales (10-0) will meet Alsea, a 50-18 semi-final winner over Prospect, in the state championship game Saturday afternoon at Ione.
On a fourth down play with only 69 second left in the game, “Super-gnat” Kent Guiterrez sprinted six yards for Ione’s winning points.
Ione frustrated Huntington in the first half with a swarming defense that completely bottled up the Locomotive offense.
25 years agoWeston City council members recently appointed a new mayor and member to replace Mayor Opal Barnett and City Council President Carolyn Rencken, who were ousted by a recall election.
Barnett and Rencken were recalled in an October mail-in election. Council member Vigil Peterson will replace Barnett as mayor and Kenneth Hearn will replace Rencken.
Peterson, 72, previously served as Weston’s public works commissioner and was on the council.
Peterson and Tim Crampton, the two candidates considered by the council for the mayoral position, were both council members and therefore entitled to vote on Barnett’s replacement.
