100 years ago
That the Pendleton-Cold Springs road, which was only recently constructed, has netted 15 per cent dividends on its original cost to wheat growers in the single item of moving their crops to market this fall is the belief of Lee J. Shannon, county roadmaster.
The roadmaster bases his conclusions on comparative figures of cost of transportation under the conditions that have prevailed this year since the seven-mile stretch of road has been finished.
In former years farmers in the Holdman district have been compelled to haul their wheat upgrade either to Myrick or McCormmach stations at a cost of 30 cents the sack. With the seven miles of good road completed, the wheat moved the other way this year to Cold Springs. The cost of transportation was cut an average from 30 cents the sack to 10 cents.
50 years ago
The City of Pendleton’s sidewalk problems are slated for close examination in the next few months.
The engineering department will complete a survey of sidewalks in the core area, and the planning commission was asked Tuesday by the city council to examine sidewalk problems in existing and new residential areas.
Councilman William Batchelor cited some specific problems with existing sidewalks in residential areas, and asked, “When are we going to get started on these?”
City Manager Rudy Enbysk said the sidewalk problems “are a real concern to us, too.” Two years ago the engineering department started a sidewalk study, but the city’s growth and a host of new projects pushed the study to one side.
The council indicated Tuesday the city should be more aggressive in requiring property owners in residential areas to keep sidewalks in good repair.
Councilman John Burak proposed a city ordinance that would require sidewalks to be part of any street surfacing or rebuilding project.
25 years ago
Oregon’s minimum wage goes up again Jan. 1, the second of three raises under a voter-passes law. The latest hike puts Oregon near the top of minimum wage scales around the nation.
Officials say the traditional high rate of compliance with the state minimum wage law has continued since the last increase took effect in January. But employers and some officials say they fear the next rounds of raises will be more difficult for businesses to handle.
The state’s minimum wage since Jan. 1 has been $5.50 an hour, set by an initiative measure approved by voters in 1996. The minimum was $4.75 prior to the increase.
The minimum pay requirement will rise to $6 an hour on Jan. 1 and finally to $6.50 on Jan. 1, 1999. The federal minimum wage is $5.15 an hour. Most Oregon employers are covered by the state minimum.
Jack Roberts, commissioner of the state Bureau of Labor and Industries, says the $6 level will give Oregon the highest minimum wage in the country, except for the District of Columbia.
Roberts opposed the ballot measure on grounds some increases were too steep for the time frame involved.
