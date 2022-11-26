100 years ago
Ice on the Oregon-Washington highway near Weston, brought disaster to four automobiles within a very short space of time last night. All four cars went into the ditch and were wrecked but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
Earl Coutts and party returning from a hunting trip to Canada, struck the ice about half a mile north of Eston. When the machine stopped spinning it was resting on its rear end with the front wheels pointing skyward. Johnny DeWar, Wm. Gordon and J. A. Hennesy of Grand Forks, B. C., were cut with flying glass, bruised and badly shaken up, but latest reports today indicate that all three will recover. Aside from being badly shaken, Coutts escaped uninjured. Two wheels of the car were torn completely off and the car looks to be badly wrecked.
A Dodge sedan, belonging to a Mr. Hager of Walla Walla, a Big-Six Studebaker owned by W. E. Parnell of Milton, a Ford coupe owned by Billy Wright, the boxer, who participated in the bout at Walla Walla Saturday night, all went into the ditch in close proximity to the Coutts' car. None of the occupants were seriously injured.
50 years ago
Huge weekend waves and big logs spelled death for four persons in Oregon and Washington, where heavy surf at times inundated beaches and parks. Four persons were injured.
A series of large waves hit the coastal areas Saturday and Sunday. General storm conditions, without abnormal winds, were reported.
Two Bremerton, Wash., girls visiting a Grays Harbor County beach with a church group were crushed by logs hurled by a wave Saturday near Tahola, authorities said.
They were identified as Becky Schutt and Kathy Eder, both 14.
Another youngster, Margaret Worley, 8, Port Orchard, Wash., was found by companions who had been “chasing waves” with her, said Pacific County Sheriff Bill Webb. The girl apparently was struck by a log hidden in the surf at Midway Beach near Grayland, Wash., he said.
A young Eugene, Ore., woman was killed Sunday and a companion seriously injured by a bog log they climbed on to avoid a wave at Winchester Bay, Ore.
25 years ago
Students participating in Umatilla County’s Student Leadership Day came from throughout the region – and Europe.
Students from Helix, Umatilla, Stanfield, Pilot Rock, Pendleton, Hermiston, Weston-McEwen – and one from a small village near Stuttgart, Germany – came to learn about county government.
Frank Bittner, a German exchange student, joined his Helix colleagues for an insider’s look at the American way of self government.
Since 1983 Umatilla County has provided the opportunity for student leaders to meet with the movers and shakers of county government. Initially greeted by County Commissioner Bill Hansell, the courtroom full of students were introduced to retiring Judge Jack Olsen.
