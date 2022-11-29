Former Pendleton High School star and now Washington State running back Adam Hawkins is flanked by coaches who guided his football career from elementary school to high school, including from left, Dave Stuvland, Pendleton. Youth Football League fifth- and sixth-grade coach, Larry Brizendine, seventh- and eighth-grade coach, Wayne Looney, high school head coach, Mike Garritson, Pendleton Youth Football League fourth-grade coach, Steve Cary, high school offensive coordinator, Rod Parker, Pendleton Youth Football League fifth- and sixth-grade coach, and Dale Freeman, freshman coach. This photo first appeared in the Nov. 29, 1997, East Oregonian.
100 years ago Homer I. Watts, attorney and prominent wheat grower of Athena, has brought suit for damages to the amount of $50,000 in circuit court against George Gerking, Alf Oftedahl, R. I. Keator, Mrs. Charles Betts and N. H. Resper.
The damage suit is an echo of the prosecution of the Athena man on a charge of maintaining a nuisance when a large stock of liquor was taken from the residence in 1918.
According to the information in the complaint, which was filed yesterday afternoon by E. C. Prestbye, law partner of the plaintiff, a case against Watts was filed in the court of Justice Joe. H. Parkes December 3rd, 1918. The following day his residence was search by Sheriff T. D. Taylor and 115 quarts of bonded whiskey and wine, one bottle of beer and several gallons of whiskey kegs were seized.
When the case was tried before Justice Parkes the court gave a decision to the effect that the defendant was not maintaining a nuisance and that the liquor should be returned to Watts, who claimed he had secured his stock of wet goods before January 1, 1916 and that he had a right to keep it in his own cellar.
50 years ago
Oregon farmers face two problems that can unite them as never before, Jim Heater, executive vice president of the Agri-Business Council of Oregon said here Tuesday.
The problems:
1. The new Occupational Health and Safety Act.
2. The high rates of the state workman’s compensation insurance programs.
ABC leaders are touring Oregon seeking guidance from farmers on help the ABS can furnish during the coming session of the legislature.
25 years ago From Pendleton to Pullman to Pasadena. A unique journey for a unique person — Pendleton’s own Adam Hawkins.
Hawkins, as a third-string running back for the Pac-10 champion Washington State Cougars, will play in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1. In beginning as a member of the special teams.
“Whether it’s a kick-off or a kick-off return, I’m going to be on the very first play of the Rose Bowl,” Hawkins said Wednesday while in town for Thanksgiving break.
He said that the opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl — the granddaddy of the bowl games — is a “once in a lifetime deal.” And something he’s been preparing for since he first touched a football in organized play.
“It’s huge. This is special for us, because it’s the last year before the Rose Bowl goes into the alliance. And to be a part of it … just the experience I’m going to go through with the rings, the clothes, the hats, the shoes, all the dinners, going to Disneyland … everything you could possibly dream of, it’s something that’s going to happen to me,” he said.
This is perhaps the biggest moment for any athlete coming out of Pendleton, let alone Eastern Oregon. And Hawkins said he’s certainly feeling the excitement.
“You know how hyped it is, how the crowd gets up and everything. Playing in front of 103,000 let alone the millions on television, it’ll be a thrill,” he said.
