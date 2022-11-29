fullsizeoutput_13ec.jpeg

Former Pendleton High School star and now Washington State running back Adam Hawkins is flanked by coaches who guided his football career from elementary school to high school, including from left, Dave Stuvland, Pendleton. Youth Football League fifth- and sixth-grade coach, Larry Brizendine, seventh- and eighth-grade coach, Wayne Looney, high school head coach, Mike Garritson, Pendleton Youth Football League fourth-grade coach, Steve Cary, high school offensive coordinator, Rod Parker, Pendleton Youth Football League fifth- and sixth-grade coach, and Dale Freeman, freshman coach. This photo first appeared in the Nov. 29, 1997, East Oregonian.

 Analie Carnes/East Oregonian

100 years ago Homer I. Watts, attorney and prominent wheat grower of Athena, has brought suit for damages to the amount of $50,000 in circuit court against George Gerking, Alf Oftedahl, R. I. Keator, Mrs. Charles Betts and N. H. Resper.

The damage suit is an echo of the prosecution of the Athena man on a charge of maintaining a nuisance when a large stock of liquor was taken from the residence in 1918.

