Scott Boyd of Hermiston takes a level measurement as the rest of the Community Corrections crew finishes installing a new “DARE to keep kids off drugs” sign at Funland Park in Hermiston Saturday. According to Sheryl Gieger, program facilitator of the Umatilla County Day Reporting Center/Offender Support Group in Hermiston, her class has been making the signs for about two years to put up and maintain at public sites around the county. Gieger said the project is a way for the class members to “give back to the community.” This photo appeared in the Nov. 3, 1972, East Oregonian.
Lieutenants MacReady and Kelly, flying a monoplane, left Rockwell field here at 6 o-clock this morning in an attempt to make a non-stop flight to New York.
Rockwell field officials this morning announced their belief that the aviators had safely crossed the treacherous Temecula gap, which prevented their start before. No word had been received from the flyers at ten o’clock. The route the aeroplane will follow touches these points: Yuma, Tucson, Deming, Tucumcari, Wichita, St. Louis, Terre Haute, Dayton, Johnstown, Harrisburg, Trenton and Minnola. The flight is estimated to take 30 hours. The flyers are well supplied with oil, water, gas, food and hot coffee. Kelly piloted the plane when they took off.
50 years ago
“The community college may have the answer for the small high school,” said Robert Hawk, dean of applied sciences at Blue Mountain Community College. “We feel we can do a lot of things that the high school can’t,” he added.
Several high schools are beginning to see the truth in that belief.
Griswold High School in Helix paved the way for the small high school in the area by sending one student two years ago. Now the school is sending seven students to the college to take advantage of its facilities and expertise.
Helix school Supt, Pat Martin contends that using the college’s facilities “is one way a small school district can expand its curriculum at a relatively low cost,” He figures that by sending students to BMCC for technical or advanced courses he can save almost $30,000 per year.
25 years ago
Two 19-year-old Milton-Freewater men are in jail after allegedly stealing candy from a boy on Halloween.
According to the Milton-Freewater Police Department, Trevor Richardson, Route 2 Box 139, and Timothy Elliot, 503 N.W. Eighth No. 29, were charged with second-degree robbery. Richardson was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said they received a report from a 12-year-old boy around 10:26 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Main, who said his candy had been stolen.
Officer Darren Richman spotted the vehicle the suspects were driving and stopped it at Northwest Fifth and Lamb Street. While doing a consent search, the officer found a concealed pistol in the vehicle.
The two adults and four juveniles in the vehicle were all arrested for second-degree robbery.
