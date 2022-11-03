Days Gone By Nov. 3, 1972.JPG

Scott Boyd of Hermiston takes a level measurement as the rest of the Community Corrections crew finishes installing a new “DARE to keep kids off drugs” sign at Funland Park in Hermiston Saturday. According to Sheryl Gieger, program facilitator of the Umatilla County Day Reporting Center/Offender Support Group in Hermiston, her class has been making the signs for about two years to put up and maintain at public sites around the county. Gieger said the project is a way for the class members to “give back to the community.” This photo appeared in the Nov. 3, 1972, East Oregonian.

 East Oregonian, File

100 years ago

Lieutenants MacReady and Kelly, flying a monoplane, left Rockwell field here at 6 o-clock this morning in an attempt to make a non-stop flight to New York.

