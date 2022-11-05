Days Gone By 1972.JPG

Walt Salmon, a Foster Grandparent volunteer, reads to 6-year-old Michael Boling at the Pediatrics Medical Center in Pendleton on Thursday. Umatilla-Morrow County Head Start coordinated volunteer reading sessions around the county this week, during National Literacy Week. This photo appeared in the East Oregonian Nov. 5, 1992.

 East Oregonian, File

100 years agoMrs. Minerva Morse, one of the pioneers of Pendleton, who came here in 1865, died yesterday at the age of 73. Her death followed a month’s illness during which time she suffered from stomach trouble and heart disease.

Mrs. Morse, with her husband, the late Stephan L. Morse and their children, crossed the plains from Indiana in 1864. Of the long emigrant train of which they were a part, they were the one family who escaped death at the hands of Indians. Seeing others at the head of the train being massacred, Mr. Morse turned his family back to safety and continued the journey later. They settled in California and spent a year there before coming to Oregon.

