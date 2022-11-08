Days Gone By Nov. 8, 1997

Steven Lippkey, 11, puts up a string of origami paper cranes while teacher Sue Johnston-Bynum, right, watches in her classroom at Sunridge Middle School. This photo appeared in the Nov. 8, 1997, East Oregonian. 

 East Oregonian, File

100 years ago

Two Hundred Pendleton men were present last night at a dinner given by the Commercial Association in honor of the directors of the Pendleton Round-Up and of Happy Canyon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.