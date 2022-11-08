100 years ago
Two Hundred Pendleton men were present last night at a dinner given by the Commercial Association in honor of the directors of the Pendleton Round-Up and of Happy Canyon.
Will M. Peterson, speaking for the Commercial Association, emphasized the Round-Up as a beneficial community enterprise. He mentioned the co-operation of Pendleton people and stated that the Round-Up, as a great common interest, made for unity among the people of the city.
Judge J.W. Maloney spoke in the Round-Up from a banker’s standpoint and Roy Buchanan on the Round-Up from a merchant’s standpoint. L.C. Scharpf expressed his appreciation to those who made Happy Canyon a success. Henry W. Collins, president of the Round-Up, and James Johns, president of Happy Canyon, responded and expressed their thanks for the co-operation shown.
50 years ago
Some 80 women are filling their freezers and clearing their calendars in anticipation of the last big push before the Christmas Cotillion Dec. 9 in the Armory.
An important addition to the champagne will be the large supply of hors d’oeuvres prepared by this army of women. While the fruit and nut breads can be prepared ahead, most of the work must be done the day of the Cotillion. Women are scheduled to work all day in church kitchens, others will be working shifts at the armory, receiving the goodies in preparation for the 9 p.m. event.
Mrs. Lee Weidert and Mrs. Joe Temple, co-chairmen, have prepared their lists of necessities. Most of these items will be donated by local merchants. Of the many contacts “only one turned us down,” said Mrs. Weidert.
Thirty dozen eggs will be deviled, chipped beef rolls are under preparation, dainty open faced sandwiches, all will be prepared for the evening.
Three hundred crabs, 300 pieces of cucumber, five gallons of dip, a large portion of chicken salad, shrimp all find their way to the tables. Last year one merchant supplied all the vegetables for the relish trays. Even 40 silver trays have been donated for the hors d’oeuvres. Hams, donated by local merchants, must be sliced and cut, cheeses must be diced and placed on toothpicks. Scrabble made out of nuts, cereals, and pretzels, all must be prepared at the last minute.
25 years ago
The Pendleton Foundation Trust has awarded grants totaling more than $37,770 to 15 community projects.
Grants went to:
Sunridge Middle School — $6,500 to purchase an Ultralight wrestling mat for use in P.E. classes and the SMS wrestling team.
Sherwood Elementary School — $5.680 to purchase and install mini-blinds on the windows of 16 classrooms to assist with room darkening for instructional TV, video, and computer screens and chalkboard glare.
Pendleton Swim Association, Inc. — $4,239 toward the purchase of 10 new starting platforms at the remodeled city pool.
Pendleton Junior Livestock Show — $4,040 to purchase a new certifiable livestock scale for Pendleton area 4-H and FFA livestock shows
Pendleton Little League — $2,615 to purchase the Accelerated Reader Program for the library and enhance the sixth grade reading program.
Helping Hand — $1,685 to purchase and install an air conditioning unit at the Helping Hand facility.
Arts Council of Pendleton — $1,520 to repair and reupholster five club chairs and one stuffed rocker for the arts center.
Washington Elementary School ‚ $1,500 toward the purchase of an XL Ellison Letter machine with die sets.
Lincoln Primary School — $1,459 to upgrade the intercom wiring system and complete the project.
Hawthorne Elementary School — $1,035 to purchase 36 stacking chairs for the Title-One classroom reading program.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.