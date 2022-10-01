100 years ago
Shortage of livestock cars on the railroads is responsible for holding up shipments of sheep, according to Fred Falconer of the Cunningham Sheep Co.
The big concern has 50 carloads of sheep awaiting shipment which has been delayed on account of the car shortage. Some of the sheep come from Wallowa county to Stanfield and other Oregon points, and others go from Oregon to Idaho.
Mr. Falconer does not anticipate any shortage of feed for sheep unless the hard winter of 1921-22 is duplicated.
“Hay is higher this year,” he said today, “but the supply is good and if we get the kind of winter which the law of averages entitles us to except, I don’t anticipate any trouble in supplying flocks with plenty of hay.”
50 years agoIt’s just like the Mounties. The lawmen of the West still get their man.
Kenneth Brumit Archer, 38, Milton-Freewater, who made a wild west escape on horseback Aug. 3 from a ranch in the Blue Mountains near Weston, had been apprehended in Modesto, Calif.
He was arrested by Stanislaus County sheriff’s on a federal warrant charging unlawful flight. Archer is wanted in Umatilla County on charges of first degree theft and of passing a bad check.
When a Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy and a state policeman approached the ranch where Archer was believed to be staying last Aug. 3, he mounted a horse and galloped up a draw off Pine Creek.
The officers saddled up and went after him. They found the horse but not Archer. At the time, State Police Lt. Tom Taylor said, “He will have to come out of the hills sometime and when he does, we’ll get him.”
He did. They did.
25 years agoCommon interests drew Malcom Townsley and Arian Kargar together from their respective home towns of Issaquah and Moses Lake, Wash. Both were attending Washington State University when they met and decided to marry more than 14 years ago.
Common interests also led both into internal medicine. After they married, Townsley obtained his medical degree from Georgetown University, while Kargar pursued her doctorate of osteopathic medicine in New Jersey.
Both have been practicing at Pendleton Internal Medicine since relocating to the area in July from Allentown, Pa.
While they both specialize in internal medicine, each has their own focus.
Townsley said he likes geriatrics. Kargar said her focus is primarily on women’s health issues, since she is the only woman internist at the clinic.
