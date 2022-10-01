25 Years Ago in the East Oregonian

Husband-and-wife physician team Malcom Townsley and Arian Kargar stand outside their Pendleton offices in this photo from the East Oregonian 25 years ago. 

 East Oregonian, File

100 years ago

Shortage of livestock cars on the railroads is responsible for holding up shipments of sheep, according to Fred Falconer of the Cunningham Sheep Co.

