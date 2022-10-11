100 years agoThe safe in the office of Williams and Olinger at Dixie, Washington, was blown, either Saturday or Sunday night and it is thought $50,000 was taken, the manager, Roy Wendler not having check up when the home office was made acquainted with the robbery. So the amount taken was not certain.
The Williams and Olinger company report the building of two new residences, one in North Milton by H.D. Staley on a lot purchased from L.H. Moon some time ago, and the other by Victor Orr on Columbia Heights adjoining the George Price and F.A. Fullerton properties.
50 years agoAn Echo Boy Scout, Todd Rohde, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Rohde, Echo ranchers, was surprised in an Echo Boy Scout Court of Honor Monday night when he received an appreciation certificate for metorious action in helping to save the life of another boy in a swimming accident last spring.
Ellis Morris, 11, formerly of Echo, and Todd were members of a scouting group on a mother’s day outing at Lehman Springs, when Ellis went into water over his head.
According to Clifford Waetje of the Blue Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts, Todd pulled the boy from the water and shoved him over the edge of the pool and assisted in reviving him.
25 years ago Voters have a rare opportunity this month to give more money to local schools without taking any out of their own wallets.
Measure 52, which was referred to voters by the Oregon Legislature, would provide a one-time influx of cash to school districts across the state. The proposal which appears on the Nov. 4 mail-in ballot, would give each district $245 per student to be used for supplies, repairs, maintenance and building projects.
For the two largest school districts in Umatilla County — Hermiston and Pendleton — that would mean approximately $1 million each. The measure also would provide tidy sums to smaller districts in Umatilla, Morrow and Gilliam counties. The Pilot Rock district, to take one example, would receive $200,000.
The measure gives districts a great deal of freedom in deciding how to spend the money, although non can be used for salaries. In Pendleton, school officials might look at replacing worn-out carpet in the middle school, or rebuilding leaky roofs.
