Todd Rohde

Todd Rohde, of Echo, smiles for a photo at his Boy Scout Court of Honor, in this photo that appeared in the East Oregonian Oct. 11, 1972. 

 East Oregonian, File

100 years agoThe safe in the office of Williams and Olinger at Dixie, Washington, was blown, either Saturday or Sunday night and it is thought $50,000 was taken, the manager, Roy Wendler not having check up when the home office was made acquainted with the robbery. So the amount taken was not certain.

The Williams and Olinger company report the building of two new residences, one in North Milton by H.D. Staley on a lot purchased from L.H. Moon some time ago, and the other by Victor Orr on Columbia Heights adjoining the George Price and F.A. Fullerton properties.

