After his son got a ride home from school, Clyde Ransom maneuvered both his and his son's bikes home along Emigrant Avenue near the Pendleton Music House in this photo that appeared in October of 1972 in the East Oregonian.
100 years ago Notwithstanding he has produced bumper crops, the American farmers condition is not good, according to the view taken in the monthly report on business and industrial affairs issued by the City National Bank of New York. The iron and steel industries, the clothing and shoe businesses, and the building interests are showing a slow but sure improvement. But of the condition of agriculture the report has the following:
The situation of the agricultural population is not so good. The crop yields generally are better than good, but prices are low as compared with the prices of other products. The United States and Canada together have raised about 100,000,000 bushels more wheat than last year, but the wheat crop of Europe is more than that quantity short of last years yield.
50 years agoThe Umatilla School Board Thursday night voted to “go along” with the concept of a student lounge at the high school with the administration and the student body developing the program.
Board Chairman Charles Cook told the three student body officers at the meeting that they have been given the “go ahead” to come up with a reasonable plan.
The biggest problem will be finding the space for the lounge that in lunch periods could be the center for 50 or of the student body’s 120 students. The lounge, it was reported, would also be used in the morning before classes begin and at the conclusion of the day’s class schedule.
25 years agoIt isn’t a shrine that has inspired the community of Stanfield to sing praises. It’s a bike path.
Dale Nees, Superintendent of Stanfield School District leads the choir.
“Teresa actually walks on water around this place,” News said.
The path will connect the Roslyn Drive development, located north of the school, to the school. Currently, News said, the only way for students in that area to get to school is by cutting through other people’s property, walking through sagebrush, or walking along Highway 395.
