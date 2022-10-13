50 years ago

After his son got a ride home from school, Clyde Ransom maneuvered both his and his son's bikes home along Emigrant Avenue near the Pendleton Music House in this photo that appeared in October of 1972 in the East Oregonian.

 East Oregonian, File

100 years ago Notwithstanding he has produced bumper crops, the American farmers condition is not good, according to the view taken in the monthly report on business and industrial affairs issued by the City National Bank of New York. The iron and steel industries, the clothing and shoe businesses, and the building interests are showing a slow but sure improvement. But of the condition of agriculture the report has the following:

The situation of the agricultural population is not so good. The crop yields generally are better than good, but prices are low as compared with the prices of other products. The United States and Canada together have raised about 100,000,000 bushels more wheat than last year, but the wheat crop of Europe is more than that quantity short of last years yield.

