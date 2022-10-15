Days Gone BY 1997

These replicas of the Jefferson Peace Medals that will be presented to Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla chiefs on Saturday in a ceremony at the Tribal Longhouse on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. This photo appeared in the East Oregonian newspaper in October 1997. 

 East Oregonian, File

100 years agoHermison experienced two earthquake shocks last night, one being noted at 8.20 p. m. at the Leek home a mile north of town and the second, more severe than the fire, at 8:45 p. m. at the Harold McKeen and C.L. Upham homes about three miles east of town.

The shocks rattled windows and dishes and a noise similar to a large explosion was heard. The town of Hermiston felt no shocks. The quakes are the first ever recorded in the west end vicinity.

