These replicas of the Jefferson Peace Medals that will be presented to Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla chiefs on Saturday in a ceremony at the Tribal Longhouse on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. This photo appeared in the East Oregonian newspaper in October 1997.
100 years agoHermison experienced two earthquake shocks last night, one being noted at 8.20 p. m. at the Leek home a mile north of town and the second, more severe than the fire, at 8:45 p. m. at the Harold McKeen and C.L. Upham homes about three miles east of town.
The shocks rattled windows and dishes and a noise similar to a large explosion was heard. The town of Hermiston felt no shocks. The quakes are the first ever recorded in the west end vicinity.
50 years agoDo you ever find yourself sitting at home on the weekends saying there is nothing to do? Why not pack your gear and head for the senior 4-H member retreat Oct. 20-22 at the Kiwanis Cabin, says Debbie Barker, 4-H extension agent.
The senior retreat, sponsored by Umatilla County Cooperative Extension Service, is open to any teen-ager 9th grade and up. It will be held at the Pendleton Kiwanis Cabin 30 miles east of Pendleton on Buck Creek, a branch of the Umatilla River.
According to Miss Barker, two dances have been planned, along with workshops, recreational activities, ecology hikes, skits, singing, and guitar, and generally having a good time.
25 years agoYou might think that as a member of seven different organizations, Chuck Norris doesn’t have time to look back on past accomplishments.
Fortunately, others do.
On Friday, the former state representative for Umatilla and Morrow counties was inducted in the Oregon State University College of Agriculutral Sciences Hall of Fame. The award, which was also given to former Norpac Foods Inc. predident Arthur Christiansen of Stayton, was given to Norris in large part because of his legislative work on water-related issues in Oregon.
Norris said he didn’t find out about the award until September.
“I was shocked – disbelief,” he said. But he said the honor came “with a very healthy dose of humility. It was very gratifying.”
