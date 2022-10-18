Days Gone By Oct. 18, 1972

Bob Hopper drives a cat as he plants winter wheat at the Double M Ranch near Adams Wednesday. Hopper, 72, has been farming about 50 years. This photo appeared in the Oct. 18, 1972, edition of the East Oregonian.

 East Oregonian, File

100 years ago

General admission tickets to the University of Oregon-Whitman football game to be held here Friday at the Round-Up grounds are now on sale at Sawtelle’s Jewelry store, according to announcement made today by B.S. Jerard, one of the members of the general committee.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.