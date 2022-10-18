Bob Hopper drives a cat as he plants winter wheat at the Double M Ranch near Adams Wednesday. Hopper, 72, has been farming about 50 years. This photo appeared in the Oct. 18, 1972, edition of the East Oregonian.
General admission tickets to the University of Oregon-Whitman football game to be held here Friday at the Round-Up grounds are now on sale at Sawtelle’s Jewelry store, according to announcement made today by B.S. Jerard, one of the members of the general committee.
It is urged by the committee that local people buy their tickets at once to prevent a rush on Friday, when out-of-town visitors will rush to purchase tickets.
50 years ago
The student budget at Blue Mountain Community College has been trimmed by $10,000 to prepare for an anticipated cut in funds due to lower enrollment.
Cutting the budget was one of the first acts of the student council at its first meeting Tuesday.
This year’s enrollment at the college is nearly 100 lower than the 1,105 of last year. Dean of Students Arnold Seeborg said the cut from $41,000 to $31,000 was “safe” in terms of actual reduction in funds available to the students.
Seeborg added that the cut was only a precautionary measure and that the revised budget was not final.
25 years ago
Bi-Mart has announced plans to move from its long-time Pendleton store at 312 S.E. Nye Ave. but will maintain a store somewhere in town, according to a news release from the Eugene-based company.
“Bi-Mart is committed to serving Pendleton and the surrounding area,” said Marty Smith, Bi-Mart’s president and CEO. “We’ve been in Pendleton for 21 years and plan to continue to offer our members quality products at discount prices for many more years to come.”
