Days Gone By Oct. 20, 1972

Mindi Miller and her mother Sharon West share the family's historical propensity for breast cancer. This photo appeared in the Oct. 20, 1972, edition of the East Oregonian.

 East Oregonian, File

100 years agoAn epidemic has hit the hog herds in this community and several breeders have had heavy losses. C.P. Adams, who won the state championship with his hogs at the Salem fair and annexed nine first prizes, said yesterday that already 16 of his best had died and that he feared to lose his entire herd of more than 30 pigs. Local veterinarians, who have examined the animals, declare that they are not familiar with the disease. Some have pronounced it “flu.” There was an early report circulated that cholera had broken out but hog men who are acquainted with that disease say that the sickness that is killing their hogs now is not cholera.

50 years agoMrs. Dick Piper, Milton-Freewater, is one of a kind. She’s the only non-professional Oregonian chosen to attend a conference on the international farm youth exchange program in Chevy Chase, Md., next week.

